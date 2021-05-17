 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Panic buying in Taiwan wipes shelves clear of toilet paper, as the vengeful ghost of Mr. Whipple rises in the dark to avenge all of the squeezed Charmin   (aljazeera.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Democratic Progressive Party, Shiba Inu, Chen Shui-bian, Defecation, Taipei, Paper, Toilet paper, Tsai Ing-wen  
•       •       •

421 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2021 at 2:05 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Malenfant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People are much the same anywhere. Every country has to deal with idiots who hoard, depriving their neighbors of necessities.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is why I simply have a dedicated ass rag. Cleaning is a pain, but you can't have everything.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn if they panic for 2 weeks covid shutdown, can you imagine how much they gonna panic if china tries to invade?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This is why I simply have a dedicated ass rag. Cleaning is a pain, but you can't have everything.


Try a bidet!
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
First it was US then now it's Taiwan.....Better late than last or not findin any TP at all!!!!!

Me I buy the big azz jumbo rolls just so I don't get caught short....but if I do I'm guessing it's shower time.....right Boyz!!!!
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I swear people are just getting dumber and dumber. They have learned nothing from the first time. The only reason there was a shortage was that idiots "heard somewhere" that there might be a shortage and they panicked. They ran to stores and bought cases of it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Goddamn summer reruns.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
meanwhile back in the 'States, it's gas, plywood, and pool pump filters.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

daffy: I swear people are just getting dumber and dumber. They have learned nothing from the first time. The only reason there was a shortage was that idiots "heard somewhere" that there might be a shortage and they panicked. They ran to stores and bought cases of it.


What? There's going to be a shortage?

Time to stock up!
 
sniderman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd point and laugh except I lived through the Great American TP Shortage of 2020.

/people - what a bunch of bastards
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Subtonic: This is why I simply have a dedicated ass rag. Cleaning is a pain, but you can't have everything.

Try a bidet!


I was born an ass rag man, and I'll die an ass rag man.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What does Adam Savage have to say about all of this?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Subtonic: This is why I simply have a dedicated ass rag. Cleaning is a pain, but you can't have everything.

Try a bidet!


You still need to dry off, though!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

daffy: I swear people are just getting dumber and dumber. They have learned nothing from the first time. The only reason there was a shortage was that idiots "heard somewhere" that there might be a shortage and they panicked. They ran to stores and bought cases of it.


Try buying milk in Missouri if the word "snow" is even casually mentioned in the media. Even if it snows here, it's usually gone within a day or two. But, they still turn out in droves to buy 4 gallons for a family of 3.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: CFitzsimmons: Subtonic: This is why I simply have a dedicated ass rag. Cleaning is a pain, but you can't have everything.

Try a bidet!

I was born an ass rag man, and I'll die an ass rag man.


Well, I do admire the commitment!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Silly question, what percentage of the Taiwanese population is fully vaccinated against the 'rona? Is this going to be a test to see which vaccines hold up against emerging strains or just another lack of masks and social distancing outbreak?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: CFitzsimmons: Subtonic: This is why I simply have a dedicated ass rag. Cleaning is a pain, but you can't have everything.

Try a bidet!

You still need to dry off, though!



Get a good bidet with a warm air dryer and you're all set.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: CFitzsimmons: Subtonic: This is why I simply have a dedicated ass rag. Cleaning is a pain, but you can't have everything.

Try a bidet!

You still need to dry off, though!


Some have air dryers built in, but yes, you will still need some toilet paper. You will use significantly less, however. You will also be significantly cleaner! Bidets are amazing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: daffy: I swear people are just getting dumber and dumber. They have learned nothing from the first time. The only reason there was a shortage was that idiots "heard somewhere" that there might be a shortage and they panicked. They ran to stores and bought cases of it.

Try buying milk in Missouri if the word "snow" is even casually mentioned in the media. Even if it snows here, it's usually gone within a day or two. But, they still turn out in droves to buy 4 gallons for a family of 3.


And unless they're milk bonging it, there will be a lost of waste be milk always goes sour five days after buying it.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This is why I simply have a dedicated ass rag. Cleaning is a pain, but you can't have everything.


but do you have a poop knife?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
 I said this in some other thread, but in the worst days of the pandemic (complete shutdown) I bought one 8-pack of TP. There were two packs left on the shelf but I figured someone else would need it.

8 rolls. And I'm single, so it's just me sh*ttng. How much can I possibly sh*t? Especially since Taco Bell was closed?

Panic buying is very selfish. And almost always unwarranted. I was able to wipe my ass for a very long time with just that one 8-pack of paper.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Subtonic: This is why I simply have a dedicated ass rag. Cleaning is a pain, but you can't have everything.

but do you have a poop knife?


More of a machete really.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: MelGoesOnTour: CFitzsimmons: Subtonic: This is why I simply have a dedicated ass rag. Cleaning is a pain, but you can't have everything.

Try a bidet!

You still need to dry off, though!

Some have air dryers built in, but yes, you will still need some toilet paper. You will use significantly less, however. You will also be significantly cleaner! Bidets are amazing.


A dry dedicated washcloth is all you need. Launder regularly.

Love my hand bidet.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Majora's Toilet
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
yeah I make NFTs

Non
Flushable
Turds
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Silly question, what percentage of the Taiwanese population is fully vaccinated against the 'rona? Is this going to be a test to see which vaccines hold up against emerging strains or just another lack of masks and social distancing outbreak?


Their "omg close everything down" infection rate is lower than our "yay return to normal" rate so... I think we've got plenty of data already.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got nothin'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Premier Su Tseng-chang made a similar appeal on his Facebook page. He triggered amusement early last year, during a previous rush for toilet paper, by saying people "only have one butthole" and should calm down."


Speak for yourself. I'm multi-buttholed.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I dont know how to feel.

Relief that nonsense clownery isn't isolated to the United States and we arent uniquely poisoned by morons?

Or intense worry because nowhere is safe and morons are entrenched everywhere gnawing at the bedrock of society?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.