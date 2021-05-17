 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "It's an avalanche; EVERYONE RU...oh wait, you can walk away slowly"   (bbc.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muddy Waters - Going Down Slow - ChicagoFest 1981
Youtube b93emxRPh68
Yes, that's Johnny Winter.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
More spring melt than avalanche
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All I remember about Ben Nevis is:

-RAF Tornados roaring through the overcast sky
-biting midges
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: All I remember about Ben Nevis is:

-RAF Tornados roaring through the overcast sky
-biting midges


Couldn't have been winter, then. Midges go to ground during the snowy months which is a blessing... those little sods make you want to kill yourself (and them) to get away from the biting, itching and embuggerance of them swarming your face.

Exposure to the elements, slips & falls are what kills most folks in the Scottish mountains.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Embden.Meyerhof: All I remember about Ben Nevis is:

-RAF Tornados roaring through the overcast sky
-biting midges

Couldn't have been winter, then. Midges go to ground during the snowy months which is a blessing... those little sods make you want to kill yourself (and them) to get away from the biting, itching and embuggerance of them swarming your face.

Exposure to the elements, slips & falls are what kills most folks in the Scottish mountains.


All I remember about Ben Nevis is that there was a Ben Nevis oil rig mentioned in Terror of the Zygons.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ I might have seen this episode a few times.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Needs more paper boats.
 
