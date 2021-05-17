 Skip to content
 
(South Bend Tribune)   Actual headline: 'Fungus full of psychedelic drugs could cause Indiana Brood X cicadas' butts to fall off'   (southbendtribune.com) divider line
    Strange, Fungus, Psilocybin mushrooms, Magicicada, Suicide, Cicada, Cicadas, Insect, Brood X cicadas  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They grew up in the Indiana ground, had a prolific mama, never was around, but they grew up loud and they grew up right with those Indiana shrooms on that Indiana night.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day we called it "trippin  balls" but these kids and their new lingo...sheesh .
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it's not gluten, they'll be fine.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm, flat butt white girls...

Fark user imageView Full Size


wait what're we talking about
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I remember days like that in my youth. Don't you?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do i smoke em or what?
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First line in TFA: It sounds like a twisted mix of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and a Grateful Dead show. But John Lill promises that it's all too real.

I totally read that as Lil' John....WHAT? YEAH!!!!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky bastards. I've been looking for psilocybin shrooms in the woods around me for weeks and can't find shiat.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the joke about the kid who had a screw in his belly button...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Lucky bastards. I've been looking for psilocybin shrooms in the woods around me for weeks and can't find shiat.


Go to where bears are.  According to common lore, they shiat in the woods.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: First line in TFA: It sounds like a twisted mix of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and a Grateful Dead show. But John Lill promises that it's all too real.

I totally read that as Lil' John....WHAT? YEAH!!!!


You are hereby banned from FARK for one week for the crime of reading the article
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Lucky bastards. I've been looking for psilocybin shrooms in the woods around me for weeks and can't find shiat.


If you do find shiat, you'll still have to wait for the shrooms to grow in it.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: replacementcool: Lucky bastards. I've been looking for psilocybin shrooms in the woods around me for weeks and can't find shiat.

Go to where bears are.  According to common lore, they shiat in the woods.


There aren't any bears in my country, but more knowledgeable friends of mine *insist* that the woodchip gardens down the side of the highway near me are where I ought to be loitering.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA. How many of these do I need to get high? Where's the order form?
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: replacementcool: Lucky bastards. I've been looking for psilocybin shrooms in the woods around me for weeks and can't find shiat.

Go to where bears are.  According to common lore, they shiat in the woods.


Or....grow your own.
Unless you live in CA, GA or ID, spores are legal.
Investment of around 150-200 will provide you with pretty much all the mushrooms you could eat.
The consumables used during this process are also pretty cheap...maybe running around 5-8 dollars for around 2-4 ozes.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: ar393: First line in TFA: It sounds like a twisted mix of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and a Grateful Dead show. But John Lill promises that it's all too real.

I totally read that as Lil' John....WHAT? YEAH!!!!

You are hereby banned from FARK for one week for the crime of reading the article


I know....I know...hangs head in shame.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's a fine how-d'ye-do. So much for being a problem you can eat.

/ Follow-up Question:  Do these psychedelics work for humans? I doubt they make human butts fall off, but are they psychedelic enough to be recreational?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: MythDragon: replacementcool: Lucky bastards. I've been looking for psilocybin shrooms in the woods around me for weeks and can't find shiat.

Go to where bears are.  According to common lore, they shiat in the woods.

Or....grow your own.
Unless you live in CA, GA or ID, spores are legal.
Investment of around 150-200 will provide you with pretty much all the mushrooms you could eat.
The consumables used during this process are also pretty cheap...maybe running around 5-8 dollars for around 2-4 ozes.


my country was dumb enough to vote against cannabis legalization in 2020
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pounded in the butt on my 17th birthday repeatedly by the parasitic fungus until my butt fell off, but at least the fungus gave me a bunch of psychedelic drugs, so it's all good, man, by Chuck Tingle
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cartoonchristmas.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yellowcat413.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
joemurray.beView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: my country was dumb enough to vote against cannabis legalization in 2020


Oh. I stupidly assumed you were in the US. My bad.

brantgoose: / Follow-up Question:  Do these psychedelics work for humans? I doubt they make human butts fall off, but are they psychedelic enough to be recreational?


See my other post.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do cicadas have any useful roll in the environment or are they just noise terrorists?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm worried my butt might fall off..it has a huge crack in it.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA:
And if you gobble a bunch of these buttless insects, can you get high?

When you're so desperate to get high, you start scarfing down fungus assed bugs, it might be time to look at your life choices.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't believe Paul Stamets isn't behind this. He does seem to believe that fungi are the answer to all problems.
(He may be right)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just find some wheat that has gone moldy in the field where it grows.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The rock man got 'em?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Juc: Do cicadas have any useful roll in the environment or are they just noise terrorists?


Well, birds do pretty well during cicada summers. That's the whole point of having millions of them- they're big, slow, and delicious, so the cicada has to have a huge population to survive.


When I was in Illinois there was a 17 year brood that hatched in '88 or '89. So many. So loud. Then we moved to a newer constructed place, and there were no cicadas. (There are yearly broods, too.)

For a long time the summers were delightful. The cicadas hadn't burrowed into the relatively newly worked earth in the neighborhood.

But in recent years, oh they've moved in. Every god damn summer. Heat, humidity, and screaming insects. It's fascinating and annoying. You have some quiet moments, then one will start up, then they all start up and it sounds like a horror movie. That's just the annuals. The 17 year broods, holy shiat there are clouds of them.

I read somewhere that the multi-year broods are all prime numbers. I guess 1 is also a prime number, but you know what I mean.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No matter how freaky-weird your sci-fi or horror story is, somewhere biology is laughing at you with something far, FAR worse.
 
patcarew
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mushrooms turned me into a newt. It got better. But then many years later my butt fell off. Now I need suspenders. True story.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I told them not to take the brown acid.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

plecos: Back in my day we called it "trippin  balls" but these kids and their new lingo...sheesh .


I've heard "trippin your ass off", but that may be a regional thing.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

patrick767: TFA:
And if you gobble a bunch of these buttless insects, can you get high?

When you're so desperate to get high, you start scarfing down fungus assed bugs, it might be time to look at your life choices.


how is eating bugs to get high any worse than burning plants? bugs are a delicacy in plenty of places.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now I wanna smoke a butt.

/pork butt
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Fungus full of psychedelic drugs' is the name of my Shane MacGowan cover band.

/I was originally going to go with 'The Nipple Erectors,' but he beat me to it
//The name, not the nipple
///Could have been someone
 
