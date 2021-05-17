 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you"   (nypost.com) divider line
76
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


he's just mad because he got excited seeing the first balloon with the question marks and thought it meant his wife was pregnant with the riddler
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't burn down anything with the gender reveal, though he probably will now that he found out about his future daughter.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

"And the kids going to be.....fat."
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be great when his daughter is old enough to find it.

Way to go dad.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry bro, your female presenting baby is actually an XY male. So you're good.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look at me. I won't even attend a baby shower or a bridal shower. GET THE FARK OVER IT. You don't need another gift.

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 618x410]
he's just mad because he got excited seeing the first balloon with the question marks and thought it meant his wife was pregnant with the riddler


Well, it would be better if they were shooting it with BB guns. Or BB guns that that shot fireworks.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the headlines I have ever read.... this was one of them.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An expectant dad

Looks almost like a Junior situation here...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PawisBetlog: This will be great when his daughter is old enough to find it.

Way to go dad.


He'll be years out of her life by then. She'll probably find it when her mom finally tells her his name and she's doing web searches to find out he died in a puddle of his own vomit at a Kid Rock show in Jacksonville.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you agree to have some big gender reveal if you're not going to be OK either way? What a fool.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the kid's future stepfather will be pleased.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [nypost.com image 618x410]
"And the kids going to be.....fat."


Capri pants are not your friend, dude.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a slim chance they'll later tell you that you actually had a boy.  Give it a few years to find out the fit that dad has again.  The best we can hope is that he'll come to be supportive of whatever gender expression the child has.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PawisBetlog: This will be great when his daughter is old enough to find it.

Way to go dad.


What kind of woman hooks up with a man who is openly a POS?   More than likely, baby-mama is a POS too.   Both these pieces of shiat should be forcibly sterilized.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if this was all staged just so someone like the NYPost would pick it up for clickbait purposes?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: dothemath: [nypost.com image 618x410]
"And the kids going to be.....fat."

Capri pants are not your friend, dude.


Imagine those two monster trucks going to town on each other.

Yikes.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Why would you agree to have some big gender reveal if you're not going to be OK either way? What a fool.


Gender reveal party: It's a boy!
Husband: Honey there's no good time to bring this up, but I want a divorce.
 
meera's frog spear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


District Attorney begins reviewing evidence in fire started by gender reveal party. ... The fire burned 22,744-acres over 23 days. Cal Fire investigators said the fire was started by a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device" used at a botched gender reveal party.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: There's a slim chance they'll later tell you that you actually had a boy.  Give it a few years to find out the fit that dad has again.  The best we can hope is that he'll come to be supportive of whatever gender expression the child has.


Narrator: he was never supportive, but in time the girls grew to recognize that without a brother the world was spared another generation of their biological father's toxic masculinity
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the real choice right there. Do you double down, make another kid, or just let it be.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't gender reveal parties happen when the childselects a gender or no gender they're going to be identified with?

Somewhere between age three and eighty.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Shouldn't gender reveal parties happen when the childselects a gender or no gender they're going to be identified with?

Somewhere between age three and eighty.


Go science somewhere else.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [nypost.com image 618x410]
"And the kids going to be.....fat."


Only if she takes after dad. Mom is what... 5, 6 months pregnant? She looks ok.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad looks like he needs to make better lifestyle choices if he wants to be around to see his kids, whether or not they have a penis.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, look, I get it that you want to celebrate your kids'...whatever...but when did the sex of the kid (to avoid the inevitable ZOMG GENDER!=SEX arguments) become more important than whether they were healthy?

Why is the plumbing more important than the health of the kid and the mom and dad?

Unless you're from a culture that values males more than females to a degree that unless you're having a boy you might try to do some really crazy stuff to not have the kid at all (looking at you, China), that is, in which case YOU'RE FARKING CRAZY ASSHOLES AND SHOULDN"T WORRY ABOUT THE FARKING PLUMBING.

sheesh.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: [nypost.com image 618x410]
"And the kids going to be.....fat."

Only if she takes after dad. Mom is what... 5, 6 months pregnant? She looks ok.


Yeah, shes not bad but Johnny Porkchop over there is going to throw a stick of butter into that DNA.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this is fake. If it isn't she should leave him and have and abortion bortion bortion bortion bortion.........I DON'T WANNA WASTE MY TIME BE ANOTHER CAUSILTY OF SOCIETY!!!!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: indylaw: Why would you agree to have some big gender reveal if you're not going to be OK either way? What a fool.

Gender reveal party: It's a boy!
Husband: Honey there's no good time to bring this up, but I want a divorce.


Seems like the ideal solution is to cultivate a harem and marry the one that pops out a boy.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Shouldn't gender reveal parties happen when the childselects a gender or no gender they're going to be identified with?

Somewhere between age three and eighty.


All I know is when I had my gender reveal party I got arrested for indecent exposure.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: [nypost.com image 618x410]
"And the kids going to be.....fat."

Only if she takes after dad. Mom is what... 5, 6 months pregnant? She looks ok.

Yeah, shes not bad but Johnny Porkchop over there is going to throw a stick of butter into that DNA.


Assuming it's his. What are the odds his dick works properly?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never understood the rationale for gender reveal parties.

But of course I don't understand the rationale of finding out the gender before birth. There are so few happy surprises in life, why deprive yourself of one?

/my first child was a girl and I did so well raising her that I was almost a little disappointed that my second was a boy
//probably did too good of a job with my daughter since she ended up having the same taste in women that I have (that's a joke)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: maxandgrinch: Shouldn't gender reveal parties happen when the childselects a gender or no gender they're going to be identified with?

Somewhere between age three and eighty.

All I know is when I had my gender reveal party I got arrested for indecent exposure.


S'up?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - (S1xE2) It's a girl! Can, you check again?
Youtube noXAwLFTaGM
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: [nypost.com image 618x410]
"And the kids going to be.....fat."

Only if she takes after dad. Mom is what... 5, 6 months pregnant? She looks ok.

Yeah, shes not bad but Johnny Porkchop over there is going to throw a stick of butter into that DNA.

Assuming it's his. What are the odds his dick works properly?


And im afraid we are out of time.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

indylaw: Why would you agree to have some big gender reveal if you're not going to be OK either way? What a fool.


FTFY.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: maxandgrinch: Shouldn't gender reveal parties happen when the childselects a gender or no gender they're going to be identified with?

Somewhere between age three and eighty.

Go science somewhere else.


Personal opinion time:

To be fair, having a concept of 'gender', as if somehow your plumbing equated to social and behavioral roles, is a really farking dumb idea anyway and is annoying as hell.

Beyond the obvious necessities that come from the different plumbing (like, the need for sanitary products being available in restrooms, or plumbing-specific medical fields), it's also a useless one.

Everything from dress and appearance to social behavior should be defined based on the person and how they feel the most comfortable presenting and interacting with society, up to and including anyfacet of appearance and behavior.

As long as we continue to try and separate things out into categories, it'll always play into the tribal instinct and be used as a line of division.

To borrow a quote from Dr. MLK, "I dream of a future where a person is judged not by [their outward appearance and behavior] but by the content of their character."

TL;DR: not only does no one give a shiat about the plumbing of your kid, you really shouldn't base much on it either. Until they develop to a stage to start expressing preferences and behavioral traits, they're not even developed enough where there is any differentiation.  And at the point of expressing preference/traits, you're gonna have to learn about and deal with your crotchfruit's specific ones and not just rely on 'has penis = masculine stuff' as your personal guidepost on how to treat said kid.
 
phenn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a disgusting slob.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 618x410]

he's just mad because he got excited seeing the first balloon with the question marks and thought it meant his wife was pregnant with the riddler


I thought the questions marks were more related to the identity of the father.
 
softshoes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phenn: What a disgusting slob.


And he definitely outkicked his coverage.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Self-absorbed ninnies.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He only has himself to blame.  His Y-chromosomed sperm swam in circles and tried to drill into each other while the X-chromosomed sperm kept their eye on the prize.
 
spleef420
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not like you can teach a girl things like carpentry...oh, wait, you can.

I taught my 10-year-old daughter how to operate a jigsaw, circular saw, air compressor and nail gun on Saturday. She didn't cut off any fingers or nail her hand to the wall.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a douchebag. I'd get a divorce and an abortion after that.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't we just go back to getting the guys together for cigars and whiskey shots and getting the ladies together for sangria and male porn?

Not everything in the '70s was terrible.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Explain to me why women breed with men like this? Are they that desperate and blind? This can't be his first time behaving this way. If you want a relationship red flag here's a massive one!!
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

indylaw: Why would you agree to have some big gender reveal if you're not going to be OK either way? What a fool.


Like a guy ever had a choice in wanting to have a engagement/gender reveal/pre-engagement/name reveal party/kindergarten cap and gown ceremonies, etc. in the first place?  It it were up to most guys none of these would be a "thing". We would just rather have a beer and watch the game, maybe have a few chill friends over.

But yah, Dad is a tool.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: [nypost.com image 618x410]
"And the kids going to be.....fat."


and with all that love from dad, a stripper, too
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: thealgorerhythm: maxandgrinch: Shouldn't gender reveal parties happen when the childselects a gender or no gender they're going to be identified with?

Somewhere between age three and eighty.

Go science somewhere else.

Personal opinion time:

To be fair, having a concept of 'gender', as if somehow your plumbing equated to social and behavioral roles, is a really farking dumb idea anyway and is annoying as hell.

Beyond the obvious necessities that come from the different plumbing (like, the need for sanitary products being available in restrooms, or plumbing-specific medical fields), it's also a useless one.



Unfortunately, that's only been true for even a small slice of humanity for maybe the last 100 years.  It's gonna take a little while for culture to catch up.
 
