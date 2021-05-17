 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   There are many ways to get revenge on your ex. This is definitely one of them   (nypost.com) divider line
48
    More: Strange, Gnarls Barkley, Sarah Vilard, Crazy, tune of Gnarls Barkley, rock bottom moment, desperate attempt, Danger Mouse, TikTok video of her envy  
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's almost Trump-levels of petty.  Impressive, and also scary for any guy she dates in the future.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy dodged a bullet.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Yup, I'm crazy," she captioned the video.

At least she owns it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IgG4: That guy dodged a bullet.


That guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Must be nice to have money to throw around and waste like that. I'll never know.
 
darch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And yet anOTHer NYP link. And Fark moves that much closer to DerpLand.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I miss the old days when people like this had no audience and killed themselves.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
if this women put as much effort into her relationship as she did with this petty nonsense, maybe she wouldn't be single.
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If this were in any way real that guy would be breathing a sigh of relief.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sound like a Tiffany. All Tiffany's are nuts.
 
ar393
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IgG4: That guy dodged a bullet.


About 5 years ago I was in the very early stages of a relationship when she said "I am a princess"....and right there and then I knew it was going to be a long term thing....lasted a couple months.

Surprisingly, we are still friends.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So will this help her get a new boyfriend or will it hurt her chances of getting a boyfriend?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Sound like a Tiffany. All Tiffany's are nuts.


Truer words have never been spoken.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All this tells me is that this dude dodged a huge bullet.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: Must be nice to have money to throw around and waste like that. I'll never know.


^
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

litespeed74: All this tells me is that this dude dodged a huge bullet.


But will it be enough warning for any new men that attempt to date her now?

"oh no way, you're the chick that fakes weddings..."

"but I only did it to make him jealous..."
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I remember an old priest asking "What's the opposite of Love?" The instant response was "Hate".

He answered " That's a common misconception. Hate still requires thought about that person, and if the hatred is strong enough, an obsession. The opposite of Love is 'indifference'. It's when you stop caring or thinking about that person at all."

/ TLDR: That woman has an unhealthy obsession with her Ex, and it doesn't speak well to her ability to move on as a whole person.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Yes, I am single now and super happy about it," she said. "I'm happy to be able to focus on myself."

Yeah, that must have been a real struggle before.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The opposite of Love is 'indifference'. It's when you stop caring or thinking about that person at all."


Without the struggle, there is no struggle
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The worst thing about this is that it apparently worked:

"He found out through Instagram and texted me the next day and freaked out because he thought I was cheating on him while we were together," Vilard said.

"That, of course, wasn't the case. But he came to my house and wanted to talk to me afterward. I wasn't interested."

So yeah. She felt that she hadn't "won" the breakup to her satisfaction, spent an ass-ton of money, successfully freaked her ex out proving that he was still hung up on her, then gave him the cold shoulder to re-establish psychological dominance. Because the break-up isn't over until you've successfully humiliated the other person.

/ NYP, I now doubt the existence of weddings, yada yada
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The ex part is a lie
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The ex part is a lie


So was the cake.
 
ar393
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I remember an old priest asking "What's the opposite of Love?" The instant response was "Hate".

He answered " That's a common misconception. Hate still requires thought about that person, and if the hatred is strong enough, an obsession. The opposite of Love is 'indifference'. It's when you stop caring or thinking about that person at all."

/ TLDR: That woman has an unhealthy obsession with her Ex, and it doesn't speak well to her ability to move on as a whole person.


Closing of a Law & Order episode with Angie Harmon. Her and Waterson's character are getting into an elevator after a case where this husband and wife were trying to kill each other in various ways (IIRC), She says something along the lines of 'I can't believe those two were ever in love' and his response went along the lines of 'they were madly in love, that is why there is such hate'

sorry I don't recall the exact quotes, but I have never forgotten the sentiment.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I will go out on a limb and say that if you go to that extreme to get your ex's attention you have a lot more than 1 screw loose.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I remember an old priest asking "What's the opposite of Love?" The instant response was "Hate".

He answered " That's a common misconception. Hate still requires thought about that person, and if the hatred is strong enough, an obsession. The opposite of Love is 'indifference'. It's when you stop caring or thinking about that person at all."

/ TLDR: That woman has an unhealthy obsession with her Ex, and it doesn't speak well to her ability to move on as a whole person.


"Hate is just love with its back turned."

- Sir Terry Pratchett
Maskerade
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"He found out through Instagram and texted me the next day and freaked out because he thought I was cheating on him while we were together," Vilard said.

Yes, such revenge.

Now, in addition to whatever other reasons he dumped your ass, he thinks you're a cheating ho.

She sure showed him.
 
Fark You Buddy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let's see how much she "won" when dudes start rejecting her because she's nuttier than squirrel poop.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: So will this help her get a new boyfriend or will it hurt her chances of getting a boyfriend?


She is pretty hot, she will only be alone if she wants to.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did she invite him to the wedding?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I remember an old priest asking "What's the opposite of Love?" The instant response was "Hate".

He answered " That's a common misconception. Hate still requires thought about that person, and if the hatred is strong enough, an obsession. The opposite of Love is 'indifference'. It's when you stop caring or thinking about that person at all."

/ TLDR: That woman has an unhealthy obsession with her Ex, and it doesn't speak well to her ability to move on as a whole person.


Ya think?

My guess is he walked away from her and she wasn't having any part of that so came up with this shiat show to try and prove to herself that she could still manipulate him.

/Could be wrong
//Probably not wrong
 
ar393
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ar393: IgG4: That guy dodged a bullet.

About 5 years ago I was in the very early stages of a relationship when she said "I am a princess"....and right there and then I knew it wasn't going to be a long term thing....lasted a couple months.

Surprisingly, we are still friends.


FTFM
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I were an attractive dude and was in close orbit with her, I'd congratulate her on her wedding and off handledly mention how attractive she was and how lucky the guy is and then I'd flee to a safe, five state buffer.

I'd love to hear all about that wedding but I must be in the Hamptons.  My oceanside mansion is getting  a second atrium.  Have to keep up with those Costanzas.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Revenge on exes 
media.tenor.comView Full Size

/// This is what you get for breaking up with me.
//// Why I broke up with you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'd congratulate her on her wedding and off handledly mention how attractive she was and how lucky the guy is and then I'd flee to a safe, five state buffer.


nope. that means you're paying attention to her. the best way to fark with her back is not to notice or care she got married. This means she wasted her time, her money her friend's time and money all for what?  Nothing.

revenge is a dish best served piping hot so it burns....
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I'm happy to be able to focus on myself."

And why do I think the focus of her life has always been herself and only herself. She is attractive, but, the SOP in the case of a woman like this, "Do not touch!" Well, at least, not for long.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I remember an old priest asking "What's the opposite of Love?" The instant response was "Hate".

He answered " That's a common misconception. Hate still requires thought about that person, and if the hatred is strong enough, an obsession. The opposite of Love is 'indifference'. It's when you stop caring or thinking about that person at all."

/ TLDR: That woman has an unhealthy obsession with her Ex, and it doesn't speak well to her ability to move on as a whole person.


What if hate and love are opposite ends of a spectrum with indifference at the center?
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I'm happy to be able to focus on myself."

It feels almost like she's happy everyone else is focusing on her... Don't we have a name for that here on Fark?
 
ar393
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: What if hate and love are opposite ends of a spectrum with indifference at the center?


Clock
Love 12-4
Indifference 4-8
Hate 8-11:59
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didn't another lady fake a funeral to get back at her ex's new girlfriend just this past week?  Is there a "hell hath no fury..." trifecta in play?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Figured the article would have a link to her onlyfans page.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: steklo: So will this help her get a new boyfriend or will it hurt her chances of getting a boyfriend?

She is pretty hot, she will only be alone if she wants to.


Women like this tend to fall pretty hard. The problem is that she probably relies on her looks to get her attention, and likely other things she needs. She's an early / mid twenty-something right now? She's got less than ten years before the younger competition seriously steals her spotlight. She'd better be married (for real) by 30-35, preferably with one baby already, or she's going to end up that older quasi-attractive gal who is several guy's random booty call when they can't hook up with anyone hotter. She'll be that booty call because sex is the only reason they put up with her shiat.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Private_Citizen: I remember an old priest asking "What's the opposite of Love?" The instant response was "Hate".

He answered " That's a common misconception. Hate still requires thought about that person, and if the hatred is strong enough, an obsession. The opposite of Love is 'indifference'. It's when you stop caring or thinking about that person at all."

/ TLDR: That woman has an unhealthy obsession with her Ex, and it doesn't speak well to her ability to move on as a whole person.

What if hate and love are opposite ends of a spectrum with indifference at the center?


It really needs two axes: Familiarity and affinity. Familiarity is an absolute value, affinity can be positive or negative. Passionate hate involves negative affinity and high familiarity.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The best revenge is success.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Sound like a Tiffany. All Tiffany's are nuts.


Yeah, but I bet she sucks a mean dick.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: The best revenge is success.


She knows there's not success like failure and failure's no success at all.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That has to be the best self-pwn I've ever seen. Her wedding pics are gonna show up from now on whenever a potential new partner googles her and she's going to have to explain how she's not actually married and she actually is that crazy.

The internet lives forever.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I prefer the register a car in ex's name and park it at the airport for a few months gimmick.
 
