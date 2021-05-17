 Skip to content
(DW)   China is building a replica of the Titanic for a Titanic theme park. Daily sinkings every 2 hours from 8am to 8pm and to make it more terrifying Celine Dion play on a loop   (dw.com) divider line
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image image 425x301]


And we're done
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wish they would repurpose the Astrodome to have mock historical naval battles.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does she get a check for a nickel every time it plays?
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wish they would repurpose the Astrodome to have mock historical naval battles.


Yeah - we could hire professional ex-military, and have them fight to the death.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Tour buses in the amusement park play the film's theme tune, Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," on repeat, AFP reports."

Either Celine just got a sweet new income stream, or she and her lawyers are sweating bullets over "Can we even sue China?"
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: dothemath: I wish they would repurpose the Astrodome to have mock historical naval battles.

Yeah - we could hire professional ex-military, and have them fight to the death.


But mostly convicted criminals. And the occasional wronged general.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image 425x301]


Fark user imageView Full Size



/obligatory
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's one in the Ozarks.

Also, that Ark Adventure could probably be repurposed.  Oh!  Brain fart!  Jesus's Titanic End Times Adventures.
Paddleboat on the Rivers of Blood.  Dine in the Famine Court as actors plead for food and water.  Every 45 minutes the Four Horsemen lead the Apocalyptical Parade.  Ninety foot tall Jesus appears in a laser light show at dusk every night.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone should build a Tiananmen Square replica in Vegas.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that music make the visitors WANT the ship to sink?
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First reality starts imitating Simpsons and Family Guy, that made life ridiculous parody. But when reality imitates Rick and Morty we are in real trouble.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wish they would repurpose the Astrodome to have mock historical naval battles.


Global warming hears you
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Someone should build a Tiananmen Square replica in Vegas.


Complete with Tank Man and his inflatable tank parade
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's next The Hindenburg Hotel?

"Oh, the Hospitality!"
 
