(NBC News)   Caption this kostumed kid
16
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Great party, Mary."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mom said masks are mandatory, even for the grill.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hi Tim!  Hi Wilson!
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still didn't get the vaccine?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chachi settle down! It's a private party.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, these must be the blue balls dad is always yelling at mom about.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't come in.  Someone else is wearing the same mask as me.

/almost a Larson
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who said it was a costume party?

Who said I'm wearing a costume?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You were hired for the Pin the Tail contest.  You can't come in until we're ready for you.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you party?"

(Sorry for the double; clearly I party.)
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You should see the Roblox fence I'm building.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"You finally defeat that Mario bastard yet?"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would really like to come inside, but I've got to be at the gym in 26 minutes.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Boy, Mr. Gaetz sure is spending a lot of time with my big sister!"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.