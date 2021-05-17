 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Some people set world records for their athletic abilities. Others on their unique skills. Then there's THIS guy   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Hula hoop, world's longest Hula Hoop crisp, world records, Hoop, Rowan Umland, vinegar Hula Hoops, Hula Hoop, biggest Hula Hoop  
•       •       •

1289 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 17 May 2021 at 10:50 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone at the factory could make one that is much longer then that one and just submit it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Merltech: Someone at the factory could make one that is much longer then that one and just submit it.


That would violate the sacred crisp-making code of ethics.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's not a hula hoop. I know because I have seen many hula hoops.
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A REAL hula hoop

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That hula hoop is tiny, and it looks nothing like an authentic extruded plastic dingus.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Merltech: Someone at the factory could make one that is much longer then that one and just submit it.

That would violate the sacred crisp-making code of ethics.


Just blame it on the temp guy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"You pompous, stuck up, snot nosed, English, giant twerp, scumbag, fark face, dickhead asshole."

- Otto
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: "You pompous, stuck up, snot nosed, English, giant twerp, scumbag, fark face, dickhead asshole."

- Otto


fish called Wanda?
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For the kids?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Neat a repeat from Friday
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There should be something like a Nobel Prize for people like this guy. At least, that's my opinion.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, I once found a triple-length Pizza flavored Combo. I wondered if it might be the world's largest ever Combo.

Then I ate it.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The chopper blades at the end of the extruder tube probably stalled for a second while the hula hoop machine was pooping out a fresh batch of these things. I'm guessing that it happens all the time and there are longer ones being made with some regularity but they're too big to fit in the bag for daring snack adventurers like this guy to discover.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

p51d007: A REAL hula hoop

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Where?
 
whosits_112
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The massive block of a gray box and text telling me I need to enable cookies for The Sun tells me that this is farking horseshiat, and subby should kill themselves.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
repeat. and hula hoops are STILL not for eatin'

Amazing Hula Hoop Dancer Lisa Lottie Spins 6 Phoenix Hoops
Youtube tEnhhhWqnWQ
 
whosits_112
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also

Fark user imageView Full Size

GOOOOOO EAGLES!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess the next time I get an extra-long curly fry I should alert the media
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.