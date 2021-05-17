 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Today's coastal wildfire burning out of control is brought to you by...New Jersey?   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, New Jersey, Atlantic County, New Jersey, Pine Barrens of New Jersey, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, fire service, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Sunday night, Longport, New Jersey  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2021 at 12:39 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jersey is trying Outburn the Westcoast for once....!!!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Streets of Fire (Live in Houston, 1978)
Youtube 32ZMEQLaf1k
 
keldaria
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rake out the forest? Fuggedaboutit
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Imagine the smell of coastal New Jersey going up in flames.  At least CA has redwoods, sequoia, pines, and pot farms...
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Little Egg becomes huge scrambled Egg
 
H31N0US
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Imagine the smell of coastal New Jersey going up in flames.  At least CA has redwoods, sequoia, pines, and pot farms...


You know how I know you know very little about coastal New Jersey?

It's beautiful down there. Except for Atlantic City. Which is at least pretty at night...from a distance.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
By California standards, 900 acres is a marshmallow campfire.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Imagine the smell of coastal New Jersey going up in flames.  At least CA has redwoods, sequoia, pines, and pot farms...


Bass river is a beautiful area. Great kayaking and hiking. No oil refineries. You should really come and see it one time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ugh, my wife's parents and youngest brother live together in Little Egg Harbor. Hopefully the wildfire will stick to the west of US 9.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
are they sure its not tires?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Imagine the smell of coastal New Jersey going up in flames.  At least CA has redwoods, sequoia, pines, and pot farms...


That's north jersey dawg
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.