(Some Gay)   Despite deep religious convictions Flanders resolves to fight LGBTQI+ discrimination. Rod and Todd last seen getting fitted for leather chaps   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flemland.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok -  I did, in fact, laugh out loud.

nice job subby.


/stupid, sexy, Flanders..
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vooruit and Groen, two hard as nails Belgian cops who wont take any shiat from a filthy Skarfjnderleper like you.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark it. We're doing 11 letters and symbols. LGBTQI+-=/X
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what about those that discriminate against the Dutch?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rod and Tod, shown here polishing their wood.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
\
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why but this article reminded me of this video
Every Single Scandinavian Crime Drama
Youtube I-OOpZitfd0
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Todd is still animated.

Rod, not so much:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, Jesus hung out with lepers and prostitutes. I'm pretty sure that he wouldn't've given a shiat about LGBTQ+.

Probably would say "what part of judge not and love thy neighbor as thyself did you not understand? DID I farkING STUTTER?!"
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid sexy Flanders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Dude, Jesus hung out with lepers and prostitutes. I'm pretty sure that he wouldn't've given a shiat about LGBTQ+.

Probably would say "what part of judge not and love thy neighbor as thyself did you not understand? DID I farkING STUTTER?!"


Well lesbian sex was okay, but I think he had a major hang-up with wood himself.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Kit Fister: Dude, Jesus hung out with lepers and prostitutes. I'm pretty sure that he wouldn't've given a shiat about LGBTQ+.

Probably would say "what part of judge not and love thy neighbor as thyself did you not understand? DID I farkING STUTTER?!"

Well lesbian sex was okay, but I think he had a major hang-up with wood himself.


Only because the local Jewish leader was into S&M and demanded Pilate participate in his kink.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Deep religious convictions pretty much require fighting discrimination

/ Tribal religiosity not so much
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Fark it. We're doing 11 letters and symbols. LGBTQI+-=/X


The reason for the long acronym is that when we tried things like MOGAI--Marginalized Orientations, Gender Alignments, and Intersex--which would've covered everything (plus aligned us with feminism!), pedophiles almost immediately said 'HEY THAT MEANS US!!' and wrecked it. And we originally used queer as a catch-all, but apparently there's a lot of transphobes trying to wreck that, too.

So yeah. Bigots keep demanding we use the hyper-specific bullshiat. Thank them for that.

/seriously, though? You can use queer. We reclaimed it for everyone, not just us. Ignore the transphobes, they're gross and no one likes them.
 
carkiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Russ1642: Fark it. We're doing 11 letters and symbols. LGBTQI+-=/X

The reason for the long acronym is that when we tried things like MOGAI--Marginalized Orientations, Gender Alignments, and Intersex--which would've covered everything (plus aligned us with feminism!), pedophiles almost immediately said 'HEY THAT MEANS US!!' and wrecked it. And we originally used queer as a catch-all, but apparently there's a lot of transphobes trying to wreck that, too.

So yeah. Bigots keep demanding we use the hyper-specific bullshiat. Thank them for that.

/seriously, though? You can use queer. We reclaimed it for everyone, not just us. Ignore the transphobes, they're gross and no one likes them.


Agreed. Queer is just such a wonderfully inclusive, useful, and resilient word, and it only gets stronger when non-queer people of good faith adopt it, too. And transphobes are super gross.
 
Callous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Dude, Jesus hung out with lepers and prostitutes. I'm pretty sure that he wouldn't've given a shiat about LGBTQ+.

Probably would say "what part of judge not and love thy neighbor as thyself did you not understand? DID I farkING STUTTER?!"


It amazes me how people can put words in Christ's mouth that were never there.

Luke 6:31 as it's written
Just as you want others to do for you, do the same for them

Luke 6:31 How they read it
Just as you want others to do for you, do the same for them, except gay and trans people, fark them over at every opportunity you get.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Deep religious convictions pretty much require fighting discrimination

/ Tribal religiosity not so much


I strongly believe that there's a difference between a cultural/tribal spiritual path (i.e., native american or celtic or germanic or whatever culture you come from) and a 'religion'.

Specifically, while said spiritualism involves the mystical stuff that Religion does, it also includes a lot of history and cultural traditions that were built around a shared experience.  It encompasses so much more than just those spiritual beliefs, and one does not necessarily need to believe in the spiritual parts to revere and take part in the history and cultural parts.

Maybe a better way to say it would be that a tribal spiritual path/"religion" is more about connecting with your people and recognizing the common threads that you're all a part of.

Organized Capital-R Religion, on the other hand, is the product of taking a set of spiritual believes and views, stripping out the cultural and historical contexts and importance of same, and imposing it all without the context.  Also, they are the product of the need of a particular entity (be it a person, a leader, a government, whatever) to have a way to exercise control over a population and exert their will.

Finally, Capital-R Religion is curated in such a way that the only the stuff that supports the founding person's views ultimately remains "Canon" while anything that disagrees or isn't clearly useful to their goals gets stripped out.

See also the founding of formal Christianity.  Roman Emperor takes a bunch of wildly diverse local teachings purported to be from Christ (which range from fanfic to excuses to be a judgemental, rigid dickhead), stirs in the Jewish texts for flavor, strips out anything that doesn't fit his (or in this case, his appointed diet of spiritual leaders) particular views and agenda as apocryphal, and makes it the official doctrine of his empire.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Callous: Kit Fister: Dude, Jesus hung out with lepers and prostitutes. I'm pretty sure that he wouldn't've given a shiat about LGBTQ+.

Probably would say "what part of judge not and love thy neighbor as thyself did you not understand? DID I farkING STUTTER?!"

It amazes me how people can put words in Christ's mouth that were never there.

Luke 6:31 as it's written
Just as you want others to do for you, do the same for them

Luke 6:31 How they read it
Just as you want others to do for you, do the same for them, except gay and trans people, fark them over at every opportunity you get.


At first, I was like 'I was being sarcastic and boiling down what I understand of the teachings of Christ into a modern sarcastic comment worthy of Pulp Fiction'.

Then I read your quotes, and got that you were agreeing with me and not calling me out.

I agree.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



My brother and his husband were on the Simpsons. I did not know that.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rfenster: At least Todd is still animated.

Rod, not so much:
[Fark user image 720x540]


Best. Episode. Ever.
 
