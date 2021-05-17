 Skip to content
(Nature)   Your totally real, non-Mad Libs headline of the day   (nature.com) divider line
    Nuclear weapon, Nuclear fission, Nobelist Fred Reines, Neutron, Nuclear fusion, Manhattan Project, nuclear bomb, Los Alamos National Laboratory  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy gets a nobel prize but when I threaten bombing Nevada everybody gets all 'call the cops' on me.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nevada_​T​est_Site

Nevada has had over 900 nuclear tests, with the earliest hundred above ground.  What would one more matter?


Nuclear testing timelapse
Youtube Z8pG5oYhpXg


If you have seven minutes, I'd recommend watching this visualization of the nuclear tests performed through the 20th century.  I've enjoyed using it with my students, pausing occasionally, to get their sense as to when they think there's been "a lot" of tests.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Reading the headline made my head hurt.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This guy gets a nobel prize but when I threaten bombing Nevada everybody gets all 'call the cops' on me.


metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bless the Reines down in Africa.
 
wademh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 510x343]


typos ruin it
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who hasn't wanted to bomb Nevada?
 
