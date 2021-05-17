 Skip to content
(NPR)   Want to do some home improvements but concerned about the skyrocketing cost of lumber? There's a simple, obvious solution -- buy your own sawmill and mill your own wood, like this guy. Sure he works for a tree company, but why would that matter?   (npr.org) divider line
It's not even really a question of "where are you going to get the raw wood" that makes DIY milling a really tall order for most people. There's also the question of, "where are you going to store all the wood while it cures and are you prepared to wait as long as it's going to take to do that?" Because unless you own or have access to a really big kiln, the mill only gets you started.
 
Good luck getting your framing inspected. Those stamps aren't just for show.
 
Out in East Texas some people who buy property in the piney woods use the trees they cut out to build the house or cabin they put on the property.  They rent mills, chop the trees then cut 2x4s.  Then they load it on a trailer and run it to a big mill to get treated and bring it immediately back to their property to sit, typically building a shed over it.

I can't remember, off the top of my head, how long it needs to sit but it depends on time of year, climate, and so on.

I watched a guy do this by himself once - cut out huge eastern pines and then process them for treatment.  The dude was a pro and I think had mill experience.  Sometime after he brought the wood back to his property to sit, he got hooked on the East Texas meth and all that wood sat for over a year and went to waste.  There was probably enough to build a 3000sqft house and a separate garage.
 
One year per inch of thickness is the rule of thumb but yes, it can vary widely depending on where in the country you are. Type of wood matters a lot, too.
 
That's what Chappy would have done.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2 ovens face to face to act as the ends of the rack, and some kind of insulated container between to trap the heat. You could build the container out of lumber.... DAMMIT!
 
I have a ton of spruce trees I want to get rid of, they are blocking my solar...long story, another time, but I understand the irony of dropping trees for environmental reason.

I have about 60 of them. about 60 feet tall and around 20-24" DCH. I would (wood?) love to have a mill and use this stuff....if I had the money I would get even get an Alaska mill for my saws, but funds are not available for such things.

I think pulp prices are going up again so maybe I can find someone to come and take it.

I do have a fireplace...but spruce isn't great to burn
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I think my neighbors would have something to say if I was running a saw mill in my yard
 
Is it me or had NPR really gone downhill the last few years
 
I'm building my house out of straw.
 
CSB... At a vacation rental recently, I used the oven to dry the wet-as-hell firewood they gave us. You could see how many visitors before us had tried and failed to get a fire going from the number of charred logs that had been taken out of the fireplace and thrown back on the wood pile. Quitters, I say.
 
We've got a few locals with portable sawmills up around here.  Might be worth looking into?
 
The few people I have found with portable mills all want something for letting me use it. which is fair, but what they want is money, and that I don't have much of right now.
 
The 7 Best Chainsaw Mills of 2021
 
Massive Pine Log With An Unbelievable Heart
Youtube 1PlRmvZzZXI


I watch this guy all the time. He will chop down a couple trees by himself, drag them home and mill them. This video he mills a tree that fell near a friend's house.
 
I've had to cut a bunch of trees back from my house. It's a shame that there aren't more sawmills and lumber companies that will work on smaller scale projects. Everyone in the area I contacted weren't interested if they couldn't have the whole hillside of trees.
 
I live in North Jersey.  Lots of mature trees in suburban yards in this part of the country.   Lots of these trees are cut down every year for various reasons.   Almost all those trees go to fire wood.   Commercial saw mill operators don't want 'yard trees' even if they are mature examples of desirable wood species like oak.   Yard trees are usually loaded with metal...nails, hooks, screws, etc.   That metal has to picked out of wood before milling operations, or it will seriously damage the milling equipment.  It's not cost effective.
 
Their flagship anchors and shows are literally dying off. And without the daily chaos of 45, I think they are scrambling for material.

It's kind of a nice problem to have. Maybe they'll get away from the "I had a middle class problem and I overcame it" schtick.
 
Ah but the beauty of that is you wouldn't be able to hear them.
 
Most of the Amish guys I know have portable mills. While they haven't been selling much lumber, they've been able to build more than a few barns instead of mortgaging the whole community for enough lumber to build one.

Family Guy "Armish Barn Building" - MediaMonkey
Youtube aWfnc3RKic0
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Once Trump took office they forgot how to talk about anything else.  And I say that as someone who has recurring monthly donations going to them.
 
"Don't you hate it when the $600,000 house you just bought doesn't have a sauna included. Elijah Braydon has more..."
 
Pretty much every structure fire I have been to in the last 7 years has been because of vacation renters using a wood stove or fireplace.

When I eventually turn my house (it was a vacation house for the people that I bought it from) into a rental, the first thing that I am pulling out is my wood burning fireplace insert and replacing it with a gas one.

I really don't need someone burning down my house.
 
Welp. There goes my productivity for the day. 

Thanks
 
ihavenothingtowatchhome.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


That's how they get ya!
 
Dow says furniture projects are in his future. But his first major home improvement effort is to build garden boxes for his wife. If he were to buy this lumber today, it would cost him at least $2,000. But for Dow, spruce logs are free. He picks them up from Paul's Tree Service in Anchorage, where he works as a crane operator.

Yay, free wood!

The company removes beetle-infested spruce throughout the city.

Oh.
 
