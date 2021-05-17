 Skip to content
(MSN)   "Mangrove lodged into his head" is apparently what you get when you let the fish and wildlife commission play cause-of-death MadLibs   (msn.com) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Son, you got a mangrove in your head."
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Appears [Guenther] is going to have a mangrove lodged into (his) head," FWC said in an email.

He didn't have a mangrove in his head yet, but it looked like he would? When? Soonish?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard similar stories from EMTs about motorcycle riders who get thrown into trees and such, but death by mangrove is a new one.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But what happened to the throatwarbler?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, coastal vegetation impaled his head like a spear when his boat crashed into it.
Pretty gruesome
 
Dryad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I've heard similar stories from EMTs about motorcycle riders who get thrown into trees and such, but death by mangrove is a new one.


Dude here going waaaay too fast on a new liter bike hit something, got thrown over the bars, and flew headfirst like a torpedo into a big old wrought iron fence along the side of the road. EMT describing it asked if we had ever seen how a french fry cutter worked. 'Nuff said.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: So, coastal vegetation impaled his head like a spear when his boat crashed into it.
Pretty gruesome


And he didn't die until the middle of the airlift, so he had plenty of time to wonder why he suddenly became Pinocchio.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mangroves keep fallin' on my head...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I've heard similar stories from EMTs about motorcycle riders who get thrown into trees and such, but death by mangrove is a new one.


ambulances carry shovels to pick up parts of bikers. mangrove bikers.
 
scalpod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
MadLibs trifecta _____
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's nothing I had to eat a whole Larch tree because it was on my foot.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

patrick767: "Appears [Guenther] is going to have a mangrove lodged into (his) head," FWC said in an email.

He didn't have a mangrove in his head yet, but it looked like he would? When? Soonish?


He was fine at first, but the mangrove was very insistent.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dryad: State_College_Arsonist: I've heard similar stories from EMTs about motorcycle riders who get thrown into trees and such, but death by mangrove is a new one.

Dude here going waaaay too fast on a new liter bike hit something, got thrown over the bars, and flew headfirst like a torpedo into a big old wrought iron fence along the side of the road. EMT describing it asked if we had ever seen how a french fry cutter worked. 'Nuff said.


Damn. Just how fast was he going?!
And would a TF bike have been safer for him?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know, since the whole "Boaters for trump" shiatfest over the last couple of years, I have categorized Florida boat owners into a neat little pigeon-hole labelled "self-entitled jackwads".  If it turns out this particular gentleman is not a racist lunatic with too much money, then I wish him a speedy recovery from his untimely death.  If he was, then meh.

/If you are also a Florida boat owner who is not a right-wing cocksucker, feel free to disabuse me of my terribly judgemental stereotyping  (that has yet to be proven wrong...).
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: west.la.lawyer: So, coastal vegetation impaled his head like a spear when his boat crashed into it.
Pretty gruesome

And he didn't die until the middle of the airlift, so he had plenty of time to wonder why he suddenly became Pinocchio.


The only thing on his mind was splinters
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
🎶Mangroves keep lodging in head,
🎶And just like the guys whose speeding left them dead,
🎶Nothing seems too fast
🎶These mangroves keep lodging in my head, they keep lodging...

/Just like the earworm
//You're welcome
///Three
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everyone's got their own tree variety that have their own brand of stationary vendetta. I'm pretty sure the ginkgos have it out for me with an old fashioned fallen leaf smothering
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: You know, since the whole "Boaters for trump" shiatfest over the last couple of years, I have categorized Florida boat owners into a neat little pigeon-hole labelled "self-entitled jackwads".  If it turns out this particular gentleman is not a racist lunatic with too much money, then I wish him a speedy recovery from his untimely death.  If he was, then meh.

/If you are also a Florida boat owner who is not a right-wing cocksucker, feel free to disabuse me of my terribly judgemental stereotyping  (that has yet to be proven wrong...).


??
 
