New book out about the Johnstown Mafia. A short lived crime syndicate probably because "tonight, he sleeps with the hoagies" didn't catch on
    More: Strange, John F. Kennedy, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mafia, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Robert F. Kennedy, native Russell Shorto, Family, Russell Shorto  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Would like a word, Subby.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the book is written better than that article.  Sheesh.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No Sheetz Sherlock?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow. Amazing stuff here. Submission of the year already?
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Back then there wasn't a lot to do for entertainment in central Pennsylvania.."

Back then?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They tried to steel and flood the market but they were washed away. Dam.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: "Back then there wasn't a lot to do for entertainment in central Pennsylvania.."

Back then?


You can only get drunk and try to knock over a cow so many times before it gets old.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mafia crap is basically capitalist pornography.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: "Back then there wasn't a lot to do for entertainment in central Pennsylvania.."

Back then?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Everyone doesn't always hangout at the Horseshoe Curve outside Altoona?
 
