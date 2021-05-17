 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   *grabs popcorn*
18
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My milk allergic kid is appreciative of this recall.

My soy allergic self laughs at "undeclared ingredients."

Then cries.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really bad timing on this. Right when the pressure on Matt Gaetz is getting stronger every day, snd the investigations keep piling up on Trump, I *need* my popcorn!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than unauthorized cinnamon, you hoopleheads.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Since when is milk an ingredient of popcorn?!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Undeclared Milk is the name of my bluegrass-indy fusion band.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How the hell do you milk popcorn? those must be some tiny nipples
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Since when is milk an ingredient of popcorn?!


When it has real butter on it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [external-preview.redd.it image 720x600]


Do people really get whole popcorn kernels stuck between their teeth?  Mine are so close together that most barely have enough room for a strawberry seed between them, and a couple places floss almost can't make it through.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Since when is milk an ingredient of popcorn?!


If they're butter flavoured?

Real butter is made from milk, though, the microwave popcorn stuff is some fake stuff, that is has some milk is not a complete shocker to me.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Microwave popcorn is an affront to god.
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh look.  Another IBT article.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Undeclared Milk is the name of my bluegrass-indy fusion band.


Came for this.  Leaving happy.
 
ar393
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Microwave popcorn is an affront to god.


Orville Redenbacher's Simply Salted is the best MW popcorn.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: SloppyFrenchKisser: [external-preview.redd.it image 720x600]

Do people really get whole popcorn kernels stuck between their teeth?  Mine are so close together that most barely have enough room for a strawberry seed between them, and a couple places floss almost can't make it through.


Whole kernels? No, whole kernels are of course like a quarter of an inch wide. But pieces of the then outer shell get crammed in there all the time.
 
