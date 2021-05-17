 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Lover of Wyld Stallyns)   What's it like to be getting paid by the BLM to adopt wild stallions and then turning around and getting paid again by slaughterhouses? Bill and Ted inconsolable   (outline.com) divider line
31
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

1077 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, not that BLM, Subby.

I wonder what the Venn diagram of these asshats and Trump supporters looks like?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When your excuse boils down to "I ain't doing nothing wrong, but it's the government's fault for letting me do this", you know full well you are operating in the technically legal, but completely morally bankrupt zone.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One man in Oklahoma was paid to take horses even though he had previously gone to prison for kidnapping and beating two men during a horse-slaughter deal gone bad.


There's a lot going on in that sentence.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greed is good. Isn't that what we've had pounded into our skulls for the last century?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: No, not that BLM, Subby.

I wonder what the Venn diagram of these asshats and Trump supporters looks like?


Straight line.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This anonymous article on outline.com is by Dave Phillips, copied from The New York Times.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See! I tolds ya BLM payed there protestants!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They knew exactly what they were doing. They weren't glueless.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Systemic horseism
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the running gag in Little Mosque on the Prairie that Mercy was more than a one horse town (they had multiple horses)... Until the glue factory opened up.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've actually been wanting a large sized horse leather backpack
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: This anonymous article on outline.com is by Dave Phillips, copied from The New York Times.


I tried submitting this story when it broke in the NYT (yesterday, I think), but Fark doesn't allow submissions from there due to the paywall.  Looks like a few places have copied it today.

/not subby
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically enough, wild horses are an invasive species in North America.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Harlee: No, not that BLM, Subby.

I wonder what the Venn diagram of these asshats and Trump supporters looks like?


Trumped in the Boobies
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There are a couple former wild mustangs at the barn where we keep our horse. The other horses don't really mess with them. I am absolutely in love with one of them. It's a stunning animal, but you definitely get a vibe from it that doesn't come from the others.

A guy I work with has a couple as well. He makes it sound like the restrictions on owning them are pretty tight. For example, he has to have an area enclosed with a higher than normal steel fence. It sounds like they are a handful for a while.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The bureau denies the allegations, noting that the government requires all adopters to sign affidavits promising not to resell the horses to slaughterhouses or their middlemen. But a spokesman said the bureau had no authority to enforce those agreements or to track the horses once adopters have title to them.

...huh?

So, what was the point, then? You might as well had "adopters" just farking pinky-swear, for all the good it did.

Skip the middlepeople. Cull the herds, send the culls directly to slaughterhouses, collect the money to care for the remaining herds. This isn't rocket science. All this is, right now, is a way for BLM to circumvent the law - the article nails the whole "horse laundering" aspect. Change the law so that both horses and environment are protected without enriching liars & thieves.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Should have been adopted out by HLM instead.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But I hear the glue factory tour is pretty awesome.
 
ar393
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But I hear the glue factory tour is pretty awesome.


Neigh
 
T Baggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
$1500 per horse per year, all profit if you don't pay grazing fees. Makes me wonder if there are larger organizations doing this that the Times didn't uncover. A Bundy scale ranch with 1000 animals could make $1.5 million a year, minus whatever they paid adoption proxies.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
images.techhive.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Futurama horse coke
Youtube -sqgSxwCrEI
/sorry about the quality, it's all that was available
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

T Baggins: $1500 per horse per year, all profit if you don't pay grazing fees. Makes me wonder if there are larger organizations doing this that the Times didn't uncover. A Bundy scale ranch with 1000 animals could make $1.5 million a year, minus whatever they paid adoption proxies.


There are. 

The Drummond family is like the 6th largest private land owner in the United States and had over 2200 a decade ago. 

The family is one of those that got money through the dubious Osage bride murders and got the land/oil rights. Scorcese/De Niro/DiCaprio are making a movie about it right now in the town pretty much owned by the Drummonds. 

The "pioneer woman" is a southern California transplant who met her billionaire husband/heir in college at USC. 

https://www.newson6.com/story/5e3664f​1​2f69d76f62077417/oklahoma-spending-mil​lions-of-taxpayer-dollars-to-house-wil​d-horses
 
dbrunker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now BLM is taking on horses and an issue?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
only five mentions of Trump so far. Keep going fellas! Slackin
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
GOD DAMN MUST BE THAT GEORGE SOROS

Oh wait shiat 😳
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So Republicans are adopting horses and immediately selling them to slaughterhouses via broker.  That's in keeping with everything else they do.  Now let's be champs and figure out how many Republican officeholders participated in this heartless scam.  They'll be at the state, county, and municipal level.  That's free money; expect a lot of them.

Horsegate: The GOP's horse Holocaust.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: only five mentions of Trump so far. Keep going fellas! Slackin


Whenever the hind ends of horses are mentioned, it's appropriate.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The bureau denies the allegations, noting that the government requires all adopters to sign affidavits promising not to resell the horses to slaughterhouses or their middlemen. But a spokesman said the bureau had no authority to enforce those agreements or to track the horses once adopters have title to them.

...huh?

So, what was the point, then? You might as well had "adopters" just farking pinky-swear, for all the good it did.

Skip the middlepeople. Cull the herds, send the culls directly to slaughterhouses, collect the money to care for the remaining herds. This isn't rocket science. All this is, right now, is a way for BLM to circumvent the law - the article nails the whole "horse laundering" aspect. Change the law so that both horses and environment are protected without enriching liars & thieves.


"Change the law so that both horses and environment are protected without enriching liars & thieves."

Who do you think writes the laws?

In seriousness, it's generally difficult to change laws and since this is BLM, it would likely take an act of Congress, and there's no way they'd open an Act and modify just this relevant bit - they're just as likely to gut everything as fix anything.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harlee: No, not that BLM, Subby.

I wonder what the Venn diagram of these asshats and Trump supporters looks like?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.