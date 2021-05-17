 Skip to content
(CBS News)   For the first time in a year NYC subway riders once again have the option of getting attacked by deranged people 24/7   (cbsnews.com) divider line
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just in time for humid summer weather, when the piss and filth aerosolize.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Just in time for humid summer weather, when the piss and filth aerosolize.


Beware the empty car.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Just in time for humid summer weather, when the piss and filth aerosolize.


Nothing beats late fall when the heaters are turned on for the first time in months. Piss, rodent droppings and fur, human dander...they mix in an intoxicating bouquet to tantalize the senses.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll miss watching news footage of them actually cleaning those subway cars.

Now they won't be clean again for another 100 years.
 
