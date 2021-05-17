 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   Just in case you've ever wondered how to buy your very own ghost town (ghosts not included)   (lifehacker.com) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(ghosts not included)
.
.
surely not a ghost town, then
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urine stench is still free.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Specials - Ghost Town [Official HD Remastered Video]
Youtube RZ2oXzrnti4
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Or are they?  I mean, by definition ghosts are kind of hard to see, so it's possible even the most diligent home inspectors might miss a few.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now, just bear with me.

We all get together to buy one than then tear it all down and sell the lumber.

We'll make MILLIONS!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just ask Brent Underwood.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/home​/​a34632324/bought-ghost-town/
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is perfect for my Red Dead Redemption LARPing!

I'll just wander about drunk yelling "Lenny!"
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Now, just bear with me.

We all get together to buy one than then tear it all down and sell the lumber.

We'll make MILLIONS!


How much lumber do you think the average ghost carries around?

I'm not even sure "lumber" is a potential treasure type for them.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
