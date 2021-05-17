 Skip to content
 
(National Post)   Hugs are coming back -- but some don't like them. "Hugs are such a physical violation of your entire body, and how to just bowl someone over is completely the worst kind of rude"   (nationalpost.com) divider line
    Hug, Family, Stevi Stephens, Sam Zelinka, return of hugs, Tiffany Field, months of social distancing, hug  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The BBC has your back:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not everyone is a hugger. Which is why you go for the bro-hug first. I'm hugging you, but since I'm clapping you on the back, I'm hitting you. It's the perfect balance between affection and aggression, which is perfect for the workplace.

I AM a hugger. You have to assess if other folks are first. Pro forma hugs, those aren't cool though. You either commit to showing someone affection, or you don't. You can't comfort someone with a hover handed hug. It's OK if you're a bit of an introvert or have space issues, but for some folks, it's how folks greet each other. Or say goodbye. Or show support. Touching is a way of reinforcing tribal and troop ties for primates. Maybe you don't want to BE part of a tribe or troop. You are just showing up the hunt, you'll pick up your share and go. Maybe you have a troop and you don't want to be a huggy f*ck boy to anyone else BUT your chosen tribe. But contact is one of the easiest ways to show, offer, and receive comfort. Maybe you like being stoic and aloof. Maybe you don't like to get your fur all ruffled or your clothes mussed. Maybe you just feel superior to those who respond to a clap on the back or shoulder squeeze. That's OK. That's your issue. We can respect that boundary.

Be we ARE goin' to make fun of you, because breaking balls IS also a way of reinforcing those ties. Ya standoffish bastiche.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article summary: Some neuro-atypicals are freaked out by hugs.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: The BBC has your back:
[Fark user image image 475x458]


We're done in one.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry: If you could say touch her breast is part of the kiss hello, then I think I could see the value in it a little bit better.
Elaine: How about an intercourse hello? How would that be?
Jerry: Elaine, now you're just being ridiculous.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Article summary: Some neuro-atypicals are freaked out by hugs.


Treat a hug like it was a cup of tea. Ask if someone wants one if you don't already know.

Not a big deal.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a baby, her mother told her, Stephens cried when anyone held her; later, as a married woman, she used to get up and change sides of the bed multiple times each night when her husband would scoot over in his sleep to put an arm around her. "He was like a heat-seeking missile," she says.

She sounds like fun

wowfulliving.comView Full Size


/She would have chosen the one on the left.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: SpectroBoy: Article summary: Some neuro-atypicals are freaked out by hugs.

Treat a hug like it was a cup of tea. Ask if someone wants one if you don't already know.

Not a big deal.


Yep. I like hugging and being hugged by someone who wants to. I am not offended by not wanting a hug.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hugs and handshakes.

15 months ago people confidently predicted they would both go away forever.

And yet here we are
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who elseliked hugs?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I get my hugging advice from Ruprecht.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't farking touch me.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Next up. Looking at another person in passing will be offensive.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*aggressively hugs subby to the point of it getting weird*
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Don't farking touch me.


Can I at least smell your hair?
 
Gramma
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Not everyone is a hugger. Which is why you go for the bro-hug first. I'm hugging you, but since I'm clapping you on the back, I'm hitting you. It's the perfect balance between affection and aggression, which is perfect for the workplace.

I AM a hugger. You have to assess if other folks are first. Pro forma hugs, those aren't cool though. You either commit to showing someone affection, or you don't. You can't comfort someone with a hover handed hug. It's OK if you're a bit of an introvert or have space issues, but for some folks, it's how folks greet each other. Or say goodbye. Or show support. Touching is a way of reinforcing tribal and troop ties for primates. Maybe you don't want to BE part of a tribe or troop. You are just showing up the hunt, you'll pick up your share and go. Maybe you have a troop and you don't want to be a huggy f*ck boy to anyone else BUT your chosen tribe. But contact is one of the easiest ways to show, offer, and receive comfort. Maybe you like being stoic and aloof. Maybe you don't like to get your fur all ruffled or your clothes mussed. Maybe you just feel superior to those who respond to a clap on the back or shoulder squeeze. That's OK. That's your issue. We can respect that boundary.

Be we ARE goin' to make fun of you, because breaking balls IS also a way of reinforcing those ties. Ya standoffish bastiche.


Make fun all you want, but keep your farking hands off me.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Always with the touching, if they can't rub on you with a hug they want to touch hands with a handshake. But I'm the weird one for preferring not to have contact. Sure. Maybe huggers could buy a Real Doll or something if are that desperate to rub up on something.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

styckx: Next up. Looking at another person in passing will be offensive.


"Will be"?
 
theflinx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hugging other people who are not in your immediate family is like asking a woman if she's pregnant, unless you see a baby coming out of here at that momen don't ask.
unless someone comes at you with open arms, don't hug.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you are haphephobic and you know it; clap your hands.
 
Gramma
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: DuneClimber: Don't farking touch me.

Can I at least smell your hair?


Found Biden's username.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fantasy:

media.tenor.comView Full Size



Reality:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Never going back to physical contact. I have been the healthiest I have been ever in the past year or so. The most you're ever going to get from me going forward is a fist bump, and that is if you really press the issue. Don't care.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, totally not a fan of hugging.
 
powhound
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We have this discussion with our high school students sometimes. Some kids (boys usually) will hug anyone (girls usually) on sight.

No .... don't do that.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I swear that's just a roll of quarters in my pocket.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Article summary: Some neuro-atypicals are freaked out by hugs.


A lot of women don't want men being overly-familiar with them. Not thinking of that makes me think that you invade other people's personal space, and want to invert reality by pretending something is wrong with people who don't.
 
Uranus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Welp, time to put the pandemic mask back on.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm a hugger but I only go in for the hug if I'm 100% sure I have consent.  "Would you like a hug?" usually works.

I also hope this is the end of small children being forced to kiss and hug relatives they can't stand.  Like your Aunt Gladys who reeks of cigarettes and cheap scotch.  Way to teach kids that they don't have agency over their own bodies.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Farking Clown Shoes:

Wow just wow
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hugs are coming back?

Neh, I'm not a fan of nostalgia reboots.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Malenfant: SpectroBoy: Article summary: Some neuro-atypicals are freaked out by hugs.

A lot of women don't want men being overly-familiar with them. Not thinking of that makes me think that you invade other people's personal space, and want to invert reality by pretending something is wrong with people who don't.


Straw man vanquished!

Here in the real world OF COURSE consent is still required. Most of my close female friends don't mind. The one that hates hugs would also be the first to describe herself as an neuro-atypical (in fact I think I heard that term from her first) .
 
Gramma
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

powhound: We have this discussion with our high school students sometimes. Some kids (boys usually) will hug anyone (girls usually) on sight.

No .... don't do that.


Men and boys have been using hugs as a way to press up against a woman's breasts for a long, long time.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I should buy a jacket...
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Brothers don't shake hands.gif
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm never initiate a hug, but I will receive one happily and reciprocate. It does nothing for me, but I understand other people's need for them.
 
pdieten
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No hugging.

If we're standing on the same carpet, you're too close.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

styckx: Next up. Looking at another person in passing will be offensive.


Oh boo hoo, we can't press bodies with half strangers without asking... how farking terrible.

/moron.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you're ugly (or a dude): Don't touch me!

If you're a hot chick: Bring it in!
 
gar1013
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: *aggressively hugs subby to the point of it getting weird*


cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: DuneClimber: Don't farking touch me.

Can I at least smell your hair?


d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You are not obligated to hug anyone.  It actually cuts down on the enjoyment of a sincere hug.

This is probably the same reason that sibling incest is taboo.  What if you had an ugly sister and custom demanded you to have sex with her?
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Not everyone is a hugger. Which is why you go for the bro-hug first. I'm hugging you, but since I'm clapping you on the back, I'm hitting you. It's the perfect balance between affection and aggression, which is perfect for the workplace.

I AM a hugger. You have to assess if other folks are first. Pro forma hugs, those aren't cool though. You either commit to showing someone affection, or you don't. You can't comfort someone with a hover handed hug. It's OK if you're a bit of an introvert or have space issues, but for some folks, it's how folks greet each other. Or say goodbye. Or show support. Touching is a way of reinforcing tribal and troop ties for primates. Maybe you don't want to BE part of a tribe or troop. You are just showing up the hunt, you'll pick up your share and go. Maybe you have a troop and you don't want to be a huggy f*ck boy to anyone else BUT your chosen tribe. But contact is one of the easiest ways to show, offer, and receive comfort. Maybe you like being stoic and aloof. Maybe you don't like to get your fur all ruffled or your clothes mussed. Maybe you just feel superior to those who respond to a clap on the back or shoulder squeeze. That's OK. That's your issue. We can respect that boundary.

Be we ARE goin' to make fun of you, because breaking balls IS also a way of reinforcing those ties. Ya standoffish bastiche.


Yeah, this is pretty much why I don't like huggers.
 
gar1013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 600x996]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I will be sure to take the advice found in this article as seriously as the weirdo non-huggers in here.

Nobody is itching to hug you that badly preciouses. Goodness golly.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's nothing wrong with not wanting to hug, but at least acknowledge that you're not normal and most of society doesn't agree with you.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got to hug my granddaughter yesterday. It filled me with joy.
 
