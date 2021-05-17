 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   No hugs, please, we're British (possible nsfw content on page)
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the BBC provides hugging tips and Twitter overreacts with hot takes.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SecondaryControl's guide to hugging: Don't touch me.

/Weird?  Maybe.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: SecondaryControl's guide to hugging: Don't touch me.

/Weird?  Maybe.


Is this you?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slaxl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The thing is, as usual it's mainly the people who feel that the BBC is too "fair" to the other side, so want to scrap the license fee, and take any opportunity to make the BBC look bad.
There is an overlap between these people and people who have denied Covid is real, and/or attacked science/vaccines/any basic common sense guidelines designed to stop the spread. I'll bet they scoffed at "how to wash hands" tips, and still don't wash their hands.

So yeah, a guide on hugging is something normal sensible people don't need, however considering the ones complaining are... these people, then it's very likely they're actually the ones who need the advice.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
