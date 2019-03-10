 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Billionaire family and friends who commissioned a luxury yacht to avoid pandemic restrictions and party over the holidays in the Caribbean are now suing for $10 million because they got a little seasick. Producers of FtWD unavailable for comment   (cbc.ca) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Melnyk is gonna Melnyk.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s1.dmcdn.netView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farkers never been on a boat from those complaints. The ocean is a wild place, if you get seasick, or are afraid of the ocean, don't go.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But two of Melnyk's guests allege they got anything but, with the Caribbean excursion devolving into a clash of egos between the NHL owner and the yacht's British captain

This is one of those "Why can't they all lose" scenarios, but in this instance, I gotta go with the asshole billionaire over the asshole boat captain.

When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the article. They farked around with the captain. They thought they knew better than the captain. Idiot rich people.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad.  (Giggles quietly to herself)...
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got sick from watching the Ottawa Senators. I'm going to sue Melnyk for $10million.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Join the Trailer Park Boys Cruise, 6-10 March 2019!
Youtube jFZIN83mp7k
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.


"Captain, I DEMAND you steer into that iceberg!!!*
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: But two of Melnyk's guests allege they got anything but, with the Caribbean excursion devolving into a clash of egos between the NHL owner and the yacht's British captain

This is one of those "Why can't they all lose" scenarios, but in this instance, I gotta go with the asshole billionaire over the asshole boat captain.

When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.


But not a captain willing to take a route that the yacht in question can't take because the waters aren't deep enough to handle it.

Melnyk wanted to go a certain route that the yacht couldn't go. No amount of money or assholery is going to make the captain - who is beholden to the owner of the yacht - do it.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

here to help: Rent Party: When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.

"Captain, I DEMAND you steer into that iceberg!!!*


There is a difference between hazarding your ship, and treating your guests like shiat.

If it was just Billionaire Asshole complaining, I'd probably side with Captain asshole.  But two other guests commented on the "battle of egos" between the two.  In that case,  Captain Asshole loses the coin toss.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: farkers never been on a boat from those complaints. The ocean is a wild place, if you get seasick, or are afraid of the ocean, don't go.


This is true. But I love seeing the rich suffer so please proceed.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

G. Tarrant: beholden to the owner of the yacht


and the crew and the safety of the dumb (oh so dumb) passengers.

I mean the captain still sounds like a total asshole but... that's kind of part of the job.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Captain Asshole loses the coin toss.


I never want to be on board a submarine with you.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: here to help: Rent Party: When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.

"Captain, I DEMAND you steer into that iceberg!!!*

There is a difference between hazarding your ship, and treating your guests like shiat.

If it was just Billionaire Asshole complaining, I'd probably side with Captain asshole.  But two other guests commented on the "battle of egos" between the two.  In that case,  Captain Asshole loses the coin toss.


Oh, noes, 3 rich people complained that a Captain wouldn't run the ship aground?  Got to side with the money.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

here to help: G. Tarrant: beholden to the owner of the yacht

and the crew and the safety of the dumb (oh so dumb) passengers.

I mean the captain still sounds like a total asshole but... that's kind of part of the job.


A lot of people (not saying you)need to refresh themselves with the role of a captain on a vessel.
Safety is #1. Bowing to the whims of garbage hockey team owners is like #4736268293.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they're biatching that the captain didn't like driving his boat over shallow reefs and lacked the power to command the weather to their liking.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat,


Fark user imageView Full Size


I expect Obama's weather machine to change the wind and depth of the ocean.

/do better
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: /do better


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rent Party: But two of Melnyk's guests allege they got anything but, with the Caribbean excursion devolving into a clash of egos between the NHL owner and the yacht's British captain

This is one of those "Why can't they all lose" scenarios, but in this instance, I gotta go with the asshole billionaire over the asshole boat captain.

When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.


Why did you just jump straight to believing the allegations of a billionaire's friends who are enjoying lavish hospitality and probably don't want to risk their next invite to whatever lavishness is happening?  They're number 2 and 3 on the "don't believe you" list for this story, and the Captain isn't no.1.
 
drxym
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rent Party:

When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.

And I expect ordinarily he would. The counter argument is perhaps his guest was a persistent and beligerent dick who thought the boat would magically go where he commanded without regard to realities like tide, currents, weather, reefs, banks, etc. and didn't like being told no.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rent Party: But two of Melnyk's guests allege they got anything but, with the Caribbean excursion devolving into a clash of egos between the NHL owner and the yacht's British captain

This is one of those "Why can't they all lose" scenarios, but in this instance, I gotta go with the asshole billionaire over the asshole boat captain.

When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.


Shows how little you know.

Captain is god.
Captain is god because captain knows what the fark is going on, how to keep everything safe, and has worked their way up from Able Body (AB) which is a shiat rank involving chipping paint all day to the rank of Captain.
Captain is trusted by their company and more importantly DNV or whoever is doing their insurance.
You listen to captain because chances are you're a farking moron who knows so little about the ocean and what it can do to you in seconds that you should not be trusted to even look at a farking seashore postcard without wearing a life preserver.
If you have a problem with a captain, you're the problem.

Yes there are rare exceptions but I'll trust a captain while at sea the same way I'd trust a firefighter in a burning house or a doctor who's working on my brain.  These people are experts in their professions. fark with them at your own peril.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Rent Party: here to help: Rent Party: When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.

"Captain, I DEMAND you steer into that iceberg!!!*

There is a difference between hazarding your ship, and treating your guests like shiat.

If it was just Billionaire Asshole complaining, I'd probably side with Captain asshole.  But two other guests commented on the "battle of egos" between the two.  In that case,  Captain Asshole loses the coin toss.

Oh, noes, 3 rich people complained that a Captain wouldn't run the ship aground?  Got to side with the money.


Also remember that the entire account presented in the article was written by the billionaire asshole's PR department.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Rent Party: When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat,

[Fark user image 255x255]

I expect Obama's weather machine to change the wind and depth of the ocean.

/do better


holee shiatt. imagine the faces that kid could make by the time she was a cheerleader.
 
drxym
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You can actually see why the captain didn't listen to this dumbass. Open this online chart plotter, plot the route from Nassau to Exuma, plug in the boat's 3.6 meter draft and you get a route calculation very similar to the one the captain used. If they didn't like the route the big boat was going to take they should have hopped onto a tender and taken a more direct route and waited for it to arrive later on.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drxym: Rent Party:

When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.

And I expect ordinarily he would. The counter argument is perhaps his guest was a persistent and beligerent dick who thought the boat would magically go where he commanded without regard to realities like tide, currents, weather, reefs, banks, etc. and didn't like being told no.


I think it is well established that his guest is a belligerent and persistent dick.  I think we can all stipulate that.  The question is how did the Captain respond to a request to take his boat somewhere it couldn't go?  Did he say "I'm sorry sir, boat won't go there, perhaps we can find a different route through quieter waters..." and handle it like a professional, or did he get in a big "Fark you" contest in front of other guests, to the degree where they noticed it?

This sounds like the latter, not the former.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Rent Party: But two of Melnyk's guests allege they got anything but, with the Caribbean excursion devolving into a clash of egos between the NHL owner and the yacht's British captain

This is one of those "Why can't they all lose" scenarios, but in this instance, I gotta go with the asshole billionaire over the asshole boat captain.

When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.

Shows how little you know.

Captain is god.
Captain is god because captain knows what the fark is going on, how to keep everything safe, and has worked their way up from Able Body (AB) which is a shiat rank involving chipping paint all day to the rank of Captain.
Captain is trusted by their company and more importantly DNV or whoever is doing their insurance.
You listen to captain because chances are you're a farking moron who knows so little about the ocean and what it can do to you in seconds that you should not be trusted to even look at a farking seashore postcard without wearing a life preserver.
If you have a problem with a captain, you're the problem.

Yes there are rare exceptions but I'll trust a captain while at sea the same way I'd trust a firefighter in a burning house or a doctor who's working on my brain.  These people are experts in their professions. fark with them at your own peril.


Shows how much you know.

Owner is God.  Paying customer is Jesus.   If the Captain ever has a problem with Jesus, and it gets to the disciples, Captain gets replaced.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I think it is well established that his guest is a belligerent and persistent dick.  I think we can all stipulate that.  The question is how did the Captain respond to a request to take his boat somewhere it couldn't go?  Did he say "I'm sorry sir, boat won't go there, perhaps we can find a different route through quieter waters..." and handle it like a professional, or did he get in a big "Fark you" contest in front of other guests, to the degree where they noticed it?

This sounds like the latter, not the former.


What's more likely:  experienced seafarer, presumably with a list as long as your arm of ultra-wealthy passengers who, again presumably given he is employed, thought his service was at least good enough, veers off tack and starts being a dick, or belligerent arse, known for being a belligerent arse, gets belligerent but then lies about it?

Occam's Razor.  Professional Captain (presumably invested in keeping a lucrative career) v professional douchebag who probably never hears "no" in his day-to-day.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Shows how much you know.

Owner is God. Paying customer is Jesus. If the Captain ever has a problem with Jesus, and it gets to the disciples, Captain gets replaced.


So If I'm understanding you correctly... you smoke crack cocaine casually because it's edgy.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rent Party: omg bbq: Rent Party: But two of Melnyk's guests allege they got anything but, with the Caribbean excursion devolving into a clash of egos between the NHL owner and the yacht's British captain

This is one of those "Why can't they all lose" scenarios, but in this instance, I gotta go with the asshole billionaire over the asshole boat captain.

When I'm sporting $500k a week for a boat, part of what that affords me is a captain with no ego and skin thick enough to put up with mine.

Shows how little you know.

Captain is god.
Captain is god because captain knows what the fark is going on, how to keep everything safe, and has worked their way up from Able Body (AB) which is a shiat rank involving chipping paint all day to the rank of Captain.
Captain is trusted by their company and more importantly DNV or whoever is doing their insurance.
You listen to captain because chances are you're a farking moron who knows so little about the ocean and what it can do to you in seconds that you should not be trusted to even look at a farking seashore postcard without wearing a life preserver.
If you have a problem with a captain, you're the problem.

Yes there are rare exceptions but I'll trust a captain while at sea the same way I'd trust a firefighter in a burning house or a doctor who's working on my brain.  These people are experts in their professions. fark with them at your own peril.

Shows how much you know.

Owner is God.  Paying customer is Jesus.   If the Captain ever has a problem with Jesus, and it gets to the disciples, Captain gets replaced.


Sure and then the owner sources up some weak captains who want to impress their crew more than keeping them safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Please continue to fark with me when it comes to working aboard boats.  I only started working aboard them at 14 so I have no idea what I'm talking about.
 
nervoust
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Please continue to fark with me when it comes to working aboard boats.  I only started working aboard them at 14 so I have no idea what I'm talking about.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
