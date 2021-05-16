 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   If you try to run over BLM protestors with your SUV, you might not want to be an appeals court judge. Isn't that right, your honor?   (wbtv.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's perfectly legal now, what's the issue?
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt if a black protester stood their ground and shot the judge for trying to kill them they would be hailed as a hero by the NRA and state politicians, right?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was no contact how is there a crime?  I don't get it.  Attempted assault? I'm not a lawyer. Glad they weren't hurt.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Were the "protestors" mobbing random cars again?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*not applicable in TX, SC, AL, MS....
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: If there was no contact how is there a crime?  I don't get it.  Attempted assault? I'm not a lawyer. Glad they weren't hurt.


It was "attempted assault with a deadly weapon" because they saw him coming and dove out of the way. Otherwise it would have been assault or murder had they not saw the jackass coming.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I tried to run somebody over I would definitely want to be a VIP.

This looks like a citizen complaint not backed by local prosecutors. We have those here too. If the prosecutor doesn't want to take the case the outcome of the preliminary hearing does not matter.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
how about not standing in the road?
 
GORDON
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well what in the hell was that judge doing driving off the street, and into protestors?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: If there was no contact how is there a crime?  I don't get it.  Attempted assault? I'm not a lawyer. Glad they weren't hurt.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Vtimlin: If there was no contact how is there a crime?  I don't get it.  Attempted assault? I'm not a lawyer. Glad they weren't hurt.

[pbs.twimg.com image 633x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Tyson told the newspaper he wouldn't make a statement but would rely on information from 911 logs."

I read this story the other day. He seems to think that since a protest was reported, by Mr. Tyson himself, he was within his rights to run them over. They've been writing those laws in some of the usual states encouraging what the protesters are out there demonstrating against.  But the thing is, the judge was out there circling, which is how he was noticed. It's not like his commute was impeded; he wanted to be there. Maybe he was building up speed, maybe he was deciding which protesters pissed him off the most, the article didn't guess, and he's a judge that knew better than to explain his motives until he gets before another judge.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?


How about you stop licking fascist boots, coward?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where I live "attempted assault" doesn't make sense because assault is, by definition, an attempt or a threat to commit the crime of battery. When you make contact assault turns into battery. Fire my machine gun at you and miss, assault. Keep caressing your cheek after you after you tell me to stop, battery. Other states use those words differently.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, goodie! A nice ITG thread to get the circulation going!
Why, if those damn hippies tried to block MY path, I'd roll coal all over 'em!
Yee Haw!!
If I'm in my car, anyone who steps into a roadway is fair game!!
SPLAT!! Oh, cool! A nun!! FIFTY POINTS!!

And so on.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/crazy crackers everywhere
 
dogdaze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The very notion that conservatives think it's OK to commit vehicular homicide and have managed to codify it just blows me away.
/Pro-life MY ARSE
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nakmuay: asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?

[Fark user image 635x357]

/crazy crackers everywhere


This one will always be my favorite:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: Oh, goodie! A nice ITG thread to get the circulation going!
Why, if those damn hippies tried to block MY path, I'd roll coal all over 'em!
Yee Haw!!
If I'm in my car, anyone who steps into a roadway is fair game!!
SPLAT!! Oh, cool! A nun!! FIFTY POINTS!!

And so on.


You don't understand these "protestors" are violent thugs which is why I needed to run them over even though they clearly posed no threat to me. I'm a sheepdog and so you sheep can't possibly see what a hero I am.
 
xxdangerbobxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?


have you tried not being a coont?
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dogdaze: The very notion that conservatives think it's OK to commit vehicular homicide and have managed to codify it just blows me away.


Why? Why, in fact, would it even mildly surprise you?
Some "conservatives" have already posted in this thread.
When people tell you who they are - believe them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: If there was no contact how is there a crime?  I don't get it.  Attempted assault? I'm not a lawyer. Glad they weren't hurt.


It's like the Nobel prize for attempted biology!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's the problem?  This is exactly what the legislation was designed to encourage.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

Yeah fark him.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?


How about not throwing several tons of metal and rubber at squishy human bodies just because you feel inconvenienced by them?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Were the "protestors" mobbing random cars again?


Like that guy in Portland that was dragged out of his truck and beaten unconscious? Oh and they looted his truck too because why wouldn't they? Probably thought it was full of shoes and TVs.
 
The Lone Gunman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?


How about not shooting citizens because "I don't have time for this" as has happened TWICE so far, including here in Philly?
 
bthom37
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 400x285]
Yeah fark him.


Nice boobs!
 
bthom37
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whee, a xover main/pol tab thread!

It's always fun watching the culture clash of drunken hicks and middle class centrists.

Particularly on a repeat thread.
 
Jebus Slaves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: nakmuay: asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?

[Fark user image 635x357]

/crazy crackers everywhere

This one will always be my favorite:
[Fark user image image 850x844]


Damn.  Never noticed before that her booger hook was on the bang switch.

What a hatefully biatch
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: It's perfectly legal now, what's the issue?


Only one night a year.
 
irocu88
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you are in the street...you are not a "protester", you are a target.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nakmuay: asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?

[Fark user image image 635x357]

/crazy crackers everywhere


The property she is standing in is not hers.

It is public property that she claims squatter's rights to, much like other property around the house her and her husband stole.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?

How about not throwing several tons of metal and rubber at squishy human bodies just because you feel inconvenienced by them?


Too hard for many people.

We've built a lot of our infrastructure to minimize the inconvenience to drivers, at the expense of everyone else.  And there's been a successful propaganda campaign that teach streets and roads are for cars.

Which, right or wrong, seems to have sent the message to drivers that they own the roads and anyone who isn't a car is an inconvenience.
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BLM protests? Last month? I thought all that was over months ago - or has fashion swung round and it's now retro cool?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know, these folks have a lot to protest about and I fully back their cause but some of them just cant get it through their heads that there is an acceptable way to do this and standing in the middle of the street mobbing cars isn't a safe or effective way of carrying out a protest.
They make people fearful and then wonder why someone almost runs them over. Stand on the side of the road/sidewalk and protest away. If someone then goes after you with their vehicle its evident to anyone looking at it they had targeted you and more severe penalties can be placed upon their heads.
Protests, do it smart, do it safe.
 
OldJames
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If it was on a highway where pedestrians are banned, it isn't the cars fault if you get your dumbass hit. If it is on a surface street, it is the cars fault. Unless they ride their horn and give you a reasonable amount of warning they are trying to drive and you are in the way. Don't hassle people going about their private business.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jebus Slaves: Rapmaster2000: nakmuay: asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?

[Fark user image 635x357]

/crazy crackers everywhere

This one will always be my favorite:
[Fark user image image 850x844]

Damn.  Never noticed before that her booger hook was on the bang switch.

What a hatefully biatch


I read that it wasn't actually an operable weapon.  It was a prop in a case in which they sued the manufacturer of that particular gun.  It's funny how they're heroes of the gun nerds, but they made money suing gun manufacturers.  They sue everyone.  The husband sued his own father.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Assault does not require contact, merely the "imminent apprehension  of offensive contact"

Holding up your fist and saying "i'm going to kick your ass" is assault.   Actually punching someone is battery.

If the video backs up protestors versions of events and they had to dive out of the way, it's attempted aggravated assault and or attempted murder
 
cleek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

orbister: BLM protests? Last month? I thought all that was over months ago - or has fashion swung round and it's now retro cool?


it's going to keep happening until white cops stop shooting unarmed black people.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?

How about you stop licking fascist boots, coward?


I bet you are a load of fun at parties. He has a point mobbing cars in the street is a pretty good way to get run over.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: State_College_Arsonist: Were the "protestors" mobbing random cars again?

Like that guy in Portland that was dragged out of his truck and beaten unconscious? Oh and they looted his truck too because why wouldn't they? Probably thought it was full of shoes and TVs.


And Hitler was a white guy so therefore you should be killed?  This is how it works right?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: RTOGUY: State_College_Arsonist: Were the "protestors" mobbing random cars again?

Like that guy in Portland that was dragged out of his truck and beaten unconscious? Oh and they looted his truck too because why wouldn't they? Probably thought it was full of shoes and TVs.

And Hitler was a white guy so therefore you should be killed?  This is how it works right?


Whatever you say champ.
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: BeesNuts: asciibaron: how about not standing in the road?

How about not throwing several tons of metal and rubber at squishy human bodies just because you feel inconvenienced by them?

Too hard for many people.

We've built a lot of our infrastructure to minimize the inconvenience to drivers, at the expense of everyone else.  And there's been a successful propaganda campaign that teach streets and roads are for cars.

Which, right or wrong, seems to have sent the message to drivers that they own the roads and anyone who isn't a car is an inconvenience.


That's correct.

Fun history: The first roads in the US were built by a bicycling group, the League of American Wheelmen, that they would be able to cycle on a good surface rather than through mud and ruts. With the advent of the automobile, the League of American Wheelmen kindly offered to share their surfaces with cars. Passing car drivers have been yelling at cyclists to get off the roads ever since.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I bet you guys are a lot of fun at parties.  When you go to parties, people probably say "Hey, that guy is a lot of fun."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She hates black people more than she likes her own life.
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ah a good ol' road block/run over thread.  Back to the basics.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: If there was no contact how is there a crime?  I don't get it.  Attempted assault? I'm not a lawyer. Glad they weren't hurt.


If I pull a gun on you but don't fire.....

Surely you can complete the thought, Mr Mensa
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cleek: orbister: BLM protests? Last month? I thought all that was over months ago - or has fashion swung round and it's now retro cool?

it's going to keep happening until white cops stop shooting unarmed black people.


I think you miss his point - there are times, places, and methods that black people should be allowed to protest things, and that is to be determined by white people!
 
RasIanI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Were the "protestors" mobbing random cars again?


Doesn't happen  -- unless the car is somewhere threatening, where it isn't supposed to be

These protests are permitted, you know. They are the ones with the rights, not the driver.
 
