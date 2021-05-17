 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   The world needs seven billion doses of vaccines to vaccinate the world. How can we get there when so many people are idiots?   (theweek.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

125 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2021 at 3:30 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
By allowing the idiots to kill themselves off thereby reducing the number of vaccinations needed?

/I just feel bad for those who can't because allergies
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cull the idiots?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: By allowing the idiots to kill themselves off thereby reducing the number of vaccinations needed?

/I just feel bad for those who can't because allergies


Exactly. I'm so tired of caring about people who won't care fit themselves, and cherish their ignorance because it's tied to their religion.

Don't care if you're some idiot in Africa who rapes babies to cure AIDS, or some idiot in Arkansas who refuses to get a Covid vaccine and also most likely rapes babies in the side. Just farking die off already and let the rest of humanity progress on without you.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cash money.  Give it to people that get vaccinated.  All kinds of, "I don't wanna, I don't believe in it, God says I can't, there's no need for, there ain't no way you can make me." that evaporate faster than a bible thumper's morals in the face of a bottle of Jack when you apply the universal solvent.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Cull the idiots?


How long have we been putting warning lables on a bag of peanuts for people who are too stupid to realize they are buying a bag of peanuts?

Its too late to cull the idiots. We spent too many years protecting them and letting them multiply
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Smoking GNU: Cull the idiots?

How long have we been putting warning lables on a bag of peanuts for people who are too stupid to realize they are buying a bag of peanuts?


Since 2006. And it wasn't specifically about peanuts.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Cash money.  Give it to people that get vaccinated.  All kinds of, "I don't wanna, I don't believe in it, God says I can't, there's no need for, there ain't no way you can make me." that evaporate faster than a bible thumper's morals in the face of a bottle of Jack when you apply the universal solvent.


I don't think we should be rewarding bad behavior. I'm more for the carrot and stick approach.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The world needs seven two billion doses of vaccines to vaccinate the world."

The rest doesn't want it, and the situation will take care of itself.
Too bad, so sad, don't get mad, it's not what she said.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You don't need 7 billion doses if about a billion of those people refuse it and die as a result of their own stupidity.

/As a bonus, traffic would be lighter
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.