Regrets? This man has ... one
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He didn't mail her ballot for Trump?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"DNA testing found traces of Lai's body tissue.. "

Women lose "body tissue" every month when menstruating. It ends up getting flushed. I wonder what body tissue it was, specifically.

In any case, I admire their diligent work and resources- sifting through 6000 hours of footage, spending 25 hours draining the building's septic tank, AND checking 38 waste removal trucks. Incredible.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, he didn't accidentally get his dick stuck in the meat-grinder too, so it's not all bad.
 
phishrace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: "DNA testing found traces of Lai's body tissue.. "

Women lose "body tissue" every month when menstruating. It ends up getting flushed. I wonder what body tissue it was, specifically.

In any case, I admire their diligent work and resources- sifting through 6000 hours of footage, spending 25 hours draining the building's septic tank, AND checking 38 waste removal trucks. Incredible.


They knew she didn't leave the building on foot by watching video. Only two other ways to leave the building. Through the sewer or garbage.

Columbo would've nailed this in 35 minutes tops.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow.

I thought it would be about a guy learning a difficult lesson about how some things are best not put in the butt as sex toys.
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But does he have any regerts?
bexxtattoos.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Holy shiat that is some actual fine police work, Lou.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ThunderPelvis: But does he have any regerts?
[bexxtattoos.com image 752x501]


Get a brain, morans! No regerts!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think he just regrets getting caught, not the murder. The murder he's been fine with.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

