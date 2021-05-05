 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   First you get the money, then you get the... Sorry nerd, none for you   (tmz.com) divider line
41
    More: Awkward, Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates, story Sunday, Microsoft chief, alleged incident, couple of women, breakup of Bill  
•       •       •

2363 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Bill can't score, what hope do us normal geeks have?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Baby, you make my Microsoft Microhard."
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise! Nerds with power are just as obnoxious as jocks with power.
 
Gunboat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing surprising about this story is that he was turned down.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not looking forward to the dumping of the dirty laundry as this divorce goes forward.

I don't think anyone thought Bill was a particularly good person to begin with.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: I'm not looking forward to the dumping of the dirty laundry as this divorce goes forward.

I don't think anyone thought Bill was a particularly good person to begin with.


"Buy him out, boys!"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think he was grabby before, wait until after the divorce.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy has done more good with his money than most.  He's in the top 10 of most charitable people every year.

He's asked women out.  who gives a shiat (other than his wife)
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: bthom37: I'm not looking forward to the dumping of the dirty laundry as this divorce goes forward.

I don't think anyone thought Bill was a particularly good person to begin with.

"Buy him out, boys!"


The real asshole behind the throne, though, was Steve Ballmer.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A billionaire acted like an arsehole to women who worked for him?

Women in this Country must be shocked! I mean this never happened before...
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out that even with money, a charming personality still can't be replaced.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget that TMZ is Fox.
Harvey and his band of merry hipsters are Rupert's drones - same as any other louse who works for that organization.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: Turns out that even with money, a charming personality still can't be replaced.


That's what trophy spouses are for. For every person with personality, depth, morality, and drive there are a lot more who are vapid, shallow, and generally useless. Money buys the prettiest of that bunch.

/I'm pretty sure I was tautological, there.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: Turns out that even with money, a charming personality still can't be replaced.


There are two kinds of smart career women: the ones who climb the ladder with hard work and diligence and who have a code, and the kind who climb on their backs. Microsoft isn't big on slackers, and most gold diggers hate hard work; it's not that hard to imagine that the MS is top loaded with actual talent and not too many slags who go for married men.

No, not even the richest man in the world can just use the smell of money to draw in tail; smart rich men use highly paid escorts, ans while technically smart in matters of machines it is very clear that Billy was never really a big socialite. That repeat visit to the Pedobear Island bit says a lot too.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone tell Bill I can help him get laid if he can help me paid.  Nothing sketchy, it'll be like a low budget 80s movie.  Cash up front.
 
CosmicTrigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"general clumsy approaches toward women at work overtime, at times making people a little uncomfortable ... but noting he never seemed predatory with his advances, or abused his power."  So basically, an awkward teen.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Don't forget that TMZ is Fox.
Harvey and his band of merry hipsters are Rupert's drones - same as any other louse who works for that organization.


Yep.  This is their way of going after "big tech" by dredging up every time Gates walked by a woman and gave her the side eye.

Gates might be a creep but this is all planned out.  Especially with them bleating about Bill Gates wants to get rid of all cows and and they are mad he is a liberal buying up land.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? The (formerly) richest man in the world abused his position, power, and money? Well, that's enough internet for today. I'll need 24 hours to recover from that shock.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: A billionaire acted like an arsehole to women who worked for him?

Women in this Country must be shocked! I mean this never happened before...


Doesn't sound like he pushed them into anything, though. He asked them to dinner, they said no, he left it alone. Ridiculously wealthy men are usually guilty of much, much worse.

No door lock button under the desk, no scheduling meetings in hotel rooms, naked.  Doesn't sound like there was any retaliation for saying 'no'.  So not at bad as some. Still not a good thing to hit on people that work for you.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did get the women, though....at least one, anyway. A Chinese honeypot https://pagesix.com/2021/05/05/transl​a​tor-denies-splitting-up-bill-and-melin​da-gates/
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: What? The (formerly) richest man in the world abused his position, power, and money? Well, that's enough internet for today. I'll need 24 hours to recover from that shock.


Do you require smelling salts? Here, rest for a bit:

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


;)
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he really wants to seal the deal he shows off by gracefully jumping over an office chair.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: bthom37: I'm not looking forward to the dumping of the dirty laundry as this divorce goes forward.

I don't think anyone thought Bill was a particularly good person to begin with.

"Buy him out, boys!"


"I didn't get rich by writing a bunch of checks!"
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think Bill Gates doesn't want to download off his hard drive when it boots up?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duenor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is with the comments here. How did he abuse power? He asked two women who worked for him out. Did he threaten to ruin their careers? Did he demand that they "help him relax"? I have no love for the guy but the fox bleats here are surprising given this is fark.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't care.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Big Boss dipping in HR?

This is my shocked face.

I've worked at many places where that happened. In one case in particular (Hayes Microcomuputer, whom you can blame for internet connectivity), it completely destroyed the company.

Of course, M$ is too big to fail.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bill "No Game" Gates
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So Mr. Gates asked a couple of women that worked for him to dinner a decade apart?  And didn't even proposition them when doing so?  Hmm.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey baby, let me toss you some of my bits

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Surprise! Nerds with power are just as obnoxious as jocks with power.


Yes, it's so incredibly obnoxious to invite someone to dinner. The horror! The horror! Why, they might have eaten together.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: A billionaire acted like an arsehole to women who worked for him?

Women in this Country must be shocked! I mean this never happened before...


How is asking a woman to dinner being an asshole?  Go on, we'll wait.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CrazyUncle: If Bill can't score, what hope do us normal geeks have?


"Want to go to dinner in Paris."

He's not even trying.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The (formerly) richest man in the world abused his position, power, and money?


FTA:

"If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened."

I guess that's a kind of abuse.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: What? The (formerly) richest man in the world abused his position, power, and money? Well, that's enough internet for today. I'll need 24 hours to recover from that shock.


TMZ's article says nothing of the sort.  It says that he asked them if they wanted to socialize, presumably in public, or at least in front of wait staff.  Sounds pretty neutral to me.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Hey Nurse!: What? The (formerly) richest man in the world abused his position, power, and money? Well, that's enough internet for today. I'll need 24 hours to recover from that shock.

TMZ's article says nothing of the sort.  It says that he asked them if they wanted to socialize, presumably in public, or at least in front of wait staff.  Sounds pretty neutral to me.


When even TMZ can't make it sound vulgar, you know there really is nothing to the story.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

duenor: Wtf is with the comments here. How did he abuse power? He asked two women who worked for him out. Did he threaten to ruin their careers? Did he demand that they "help him relax"? I have no love for the guy but the fox bleats here are surprising given this is fark.


To be fair, management 101 is "Don't fark the workers".  That said, as somebody in management, there are always going to be rumors that you're farking the workers.  I've heard rumors that I'm farking every woman under 35 who works for me.  I actually felt really sorry for one of them, that rumor started because we both missed the same day.  I missed that day because I felt like drinking beer in my underwear and she missed the day because she was in follow up therapy for being beaten up and raped.

So I helped spread a rumor that I was actually having a gay affair with a manager on another shift, it was and still is funny to me.  Point is, Bill Gates trying to take an employee out to dinner is meaningless.  If they can only find a couple instances of him allegedly abusing his authority during his time at Microsoft... he's probably as clean as a preacher's sheets.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: The guy has done more good with his money than most.  He's in the top 10 of most charitable people every year.

He's asked women out.  who gives a shiat (other than his wife)


I dont know, If he had said I want to bang your brains out yeah but sometimes diner is just that, a meal.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The ladies just love to roll his trackball.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

duenor: Wtf is with the comments here. How did he abuse power? He asked two women who worked for him out. Did he threaten to ruin their careers? Did he demand that they "help him relax"? I have no love for the guy but the fox bleats here are surprising given this is fark.


Um, he made friends with a certain individual after said individual was convicted?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.