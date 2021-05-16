 Skip to content
 
(ELLE)   For no apparent reason, what jeans looked like the year you were born
EvilEgg
4 hours ago  
Jeans lie, they push everything into its proper place. Yoga pants are honest.
 
ShavedOrangutan
4 hours ago  
I'll take it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo
3 hours ago  
Mid 50s:  yep, that was my mom. She made everything look good.
 
BizarreMan
2 hours ago  

edmo: Mid 50s:  yep, that was my mom. She made everything look good.


Yes she did.
 
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


1985...jeans so tight stores had couches so people can sit down to zip them up.

If you had a big rear end I couldn't even imagine the struggle.
 
sirrerun
1 hour ago  
May 4, 2016

Timely.
 
Jesus McSordid
1 hour ago  
I still can't believe that people buy ripped jeans, even all these years on. The marketing genius who came up with that should get a Nobel prize, and then be shot out of a cannon into the sun.
 
Resident Muslim
18 minutes ago  
When I was born? Nah.
Show me the jeans I wore when I hit my late teens early twenties (and had more autonomy on my clothes) if you want me to get nostalgic.
 
Resident Muslim
17 minutes ago  

sirrerun: May 4, 2016

Timely.


Well, the headline starts with "For no apparent reason.."
 
Gordon Bennett
12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: When I was born? Nah.
Show me the jeans I wore when I hit my late teens early twenties (and had more autonomy on my clothes) if you want me to get nostalgic.


Look who didn't pop out of the womb already wearing jeans.
 
Resident Muslim
10 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: I still can't believe that people buy ripped jeans, even all these years on. The marketing genius who came up with that should get a Nobel prize, and then be shot out of a cannon into the sun.


I liked your ruling.
There's an old story about a Khalifa (Caliph; read king) who had a gentleman enter his court and ask permission to impress the attendees. He got permission.
He proceeded to throw a large sewing needle into the ground (I'm assuming something they use for tents or upholstery) and it sticks upright. He throws the second needle into the eye of the first, then another needle into the eye of the second, then another, then another.
The Khalifa was indeed impressed; he ordered him a bag of coin and to be whipped 10 times. The audience were confused.
He said the coin is for his skill, and the whipping is for not finding anything better to do with his time.

/I should give up juggling
 
bingethinker
9 minutes ago  
A 77-page slideshow? Hell no!
 
ToeKnee666
5 minutes ago  
Do you really have to page through the whole slideshow 1 year at a time to get to your year? Am I just not seeing other nav options?
 
Bennie Crabtree
less than a minute ago  
Weirdly, the strongest impression I got was from all the cigarettes in those pics. I just imagined how shiatty that demin smelled and consequently how gross all those women's hair, clothes and breath were. Strange, what textures change over time, how fabric is the thing that carries smells, and bad smells first. Goldie Hawn always plays characters who are slobs, so it makes sense for her typecast roles, but for the rest, their celebrity seems so quaint and improbable now. Gwyneth Paltrow kind of blows away her clean, healthy, uplifting Goop brand image with the smells revealed by that pic, for example.
 
