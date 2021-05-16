 Skip to content
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People's driving is way worse now
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There a Cannonball Run going on?

Was one of the cars an ambulance driven by a caped superhero and carrying a demented doctor?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: People's driving is way worse now


Sure seems like it. Glad I can use public transportation again. Commuting by car is like going to war.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark em.
Take their licenses.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a row?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet they've got SCMODS.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: fark em.
Take their licenses.


This.

That being said, they shouldn't use aircraft to catch people.  Unless they've changed, it's up to the reflexes of the person operating the equipment and can vary pretty widely.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

labman: vudukungfu: fark em.
Take their licenses.

This.

That being said, they shouldn't use aircraft to catch people.  Unless they've changed, it's up to the reflexes of the person operating the equipment and can vary pretty widely.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why do we trust regular schlubs to operate automobiles?
 
