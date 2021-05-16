 Skip to content
Not news: saw splits tree down the middle. Holy fark: collision with tree splits car down the middle
8
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's crazy.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Poor tree.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had one like that in my front yard. Way excessive speed. Partly cloudy morning, no rain or bad conditions. Drifted off the edge of the highway, overcorrected and lost control and car slid sideways several hundred feet into a tree next to the highway at the drivers side door.

I was in my garage when it happened and saw it hit and wrap around the tree. Stuck my head inside the house and hollered for my wife to call 911.  Ran to the car, but the passenger was dead by the time I got there. The driver groaned a couple of times, but never woke up.  It was sad, but people just drive too fast and if something goes wrong in just the right way, that's it.

/not so csb
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch the video if you want to see the scene of someone's death - just a warning.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Another horror movie scene here.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Somewhere in California (probably), Adam Savage is saying "Dammit, I thought we busted this one already!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not the 'split in half' I was expecting.

10/10 for originality and style
11/10 for not ending someone else's life
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SCARY MOVIE 3-car crash
Youtube FKRS700sKDw
 
