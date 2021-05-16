 Skip to content
(Keloland)   Things have gone off the rails in Iowa. (Not a repeat from yesterday, that was Minnesota)   (keloland.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One more in the next day or two and we have to start suspecting sabotage.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So what are we supposed to hoard this time?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
and 2 explosions at the same grain elevator in Jefferson.

Iowa's had some bad luck this week
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yukari is fooling around again
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These are serious derailments too.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Another day in Biden's America. I THOUGHT HE LIKED TRAINS!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Infrastructure Week?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Once is an accident, twice is trouble.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just deregulate rail, that will fix that.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
railpictures.netView Full Size

The ghost of Penn Central stalks these lands...
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train (Official Animated Video)
Youtube tMDFv5m18Pw
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pete Buttigieg scrapped that dangerous Trump policy about trains hauling flammable things like gasoline through cities.

Please tell me trains aren't still bombs on rails and that fuel isn't being shipped by rail due to the pipeline cyberattack, right?!
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My first thought on reading this headline was another GQP "election fraud" investigation.
 
