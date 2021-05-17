 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man who used Samurai sword to commit burglary and carjacking caught after he left cell phone full of photos and videos of himself at crime scene   (tampabay.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Robbery, Arrest, Theft, victim's replica Samurai sword, cell phone, Law enforcement terminology, Pinellas sheriff's deputies  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2021 at 12:20 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also heard yelling Blake bortles as he threw a molotov cocktail
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Malarkey
 
IronTom [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet he stole the sword.  It was not likely a family heirloom.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dumbass
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's some fine police work.

Pretty sure if the cops used that method from my cell phone, there would be a story about two light colored, maybe 'white' Labradors getting some kind of special treatment when when a Chocolate and Black Labrador would already be on doggy death row.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Recording himself at crime scenes?
That sounds out of character. A person like him probably usually makes good life choices.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning,...and a sandwich.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.