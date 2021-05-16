 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Roller coaster stops coasting   (azfamily.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desert Storm and Patriot are the names of their roller coasters, and Desert Storm turns out to be an expensive waste that just keeps causing trouble.

Does a ride on Patriot cost a buck oh five?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Desert Storm and Patriot are the names of their roller coasters, and Desert Storm turns out to be an expensive waste that just keeps causing trouble.

Does a ride on Patriot cost a buck oh five?


Their next ride should be called "The Trumpademic"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Griswolds know the feeling.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Technically, it also stopped rolling.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Say what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know who else had to jump from ladder to ladder?

Fark user imageView Full Size

And he did it while a giant gorilla was throwing barrels at him.
 
