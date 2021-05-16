 Skip to content
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Girls TOTALLY dig that. It's not going to drive 98% of all women off, they think that's sexy. Sure, fella...
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beautiful work!
I think he may experience many smacks from rolled up newspapers though.
Or driftwood...
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is some impressive work. Well done.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A) that's indeed damn impressive.
B) wonder what he has on his face
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awful taste, but great execution.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My spider mask and I approve.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet he pulls some tail
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Bet he pulls some tail


Not top shelf like Mr. Cool Ice but tail all the same.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: A) that's indeed damn impressive.
B) wonder what he has on his face


Probably subby's mom.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That just makes the other shiatty tattoo look so much worse. Why didn't he get the other one fixed first?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dancing spiders!

nerdist.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that's good.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is how I'd get that Spider...!!!!!
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Girls TOTALLY dig that. It's not going to drive 98% of all women off, they think that's sexy. Sure, fella...


Girls dig a lot of things, weirdly enough. One of them will bonk him.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great work, but I'd be tempted it him it with a shoe. Or maybe a brick, just to be sure.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can appreciate the impressiveness of the artistry, but it's still an ugly tattoo... granted, they pretty much all are to my eyes.
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 400x380]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Girls TOTALLY dig that. It's not going to drive 98% of all women off, they think that's sexy. Sure, fella...


This guy is probably going for goth chicks. This won't be a problem for them.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have tattoos, never wanted one. If you do, cool. You do you.
Having said that, dang, that is some nice artwork!
 
darch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Great work, but I'd be tempted it him it with a shoe. Or maybe a brick, just to be sure.


I'm sorry- did you just have a stroke?
 
Tracianne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skinink: That just makes the other shiatty tattoo look so much worse. Why didn't he get the other one fixed first?


I think that might be a base drawing for a second nope near the really well done kill it with fire nope.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kill it with firetattoo removal lasers.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shadows, how the fark do they work?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That would add a bit of adrenaline to gay sex (when he's on the bottom) or an orgy.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall - Boo!
Youtube 9YrDQ18P9x4
 
HairBolus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
by Soloviov Viacheslav, Leeds

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9524997​/​3d-tarantula-spider-tattoo/
https://tattooawards.com/artists/Solo​v​iov

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Combustion: Girls TOTALLY dig that. It's not going to drive 98% of all women off, they think that's sexy. Sure, fella...


It probably does not look as real in person unless one is immobile and has only one working eye.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

APPROVES
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OMG! I GOTTA TRACK THAT GUY DOWN! I JUST GOT THE BEST IDEA EVER!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tracianne: skinink: That just makes the other shiatty tattoo look so much worse. Why didn't he get the other one fixed first?

I think that might be a base drawing for a second nope near the really well done kill it with fire nope.


Yeah; it's the stencil, and he rethought the placement, so there's doubling of the lines that makes it look blown out. The actual tattoo will look great, assuming it's the same artist.

He's gonna need to be real good about sunscreen to keep them that nice, though.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damn, that's really good artwork.
 
carkiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

carkiller: Tracianne: skinink: That just makes the other shiatty tattoo look so much worse. Why didn't he get the other one fixed first?

I think that might be a base drawing for a second nope near the really well done kill it with fire nope.

Yeah; it's the stencil, and he rethought the placement, so there's doubling of the lines that makes it look blown out. The actual tattoo will look great, assuming it's the same artist.

He's gonna need to be real good about sunscreen to keep them that nice, though.


No, I'm wrong. He didn't move the stencil; it includes the shadow.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Speaking as someone who generally dislikes tattoos...that's some damn impressive work.

/Not saying I think it'd be a good idea, but it's still impressive
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

