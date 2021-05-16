 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN to use the Marvel Comics method, ending CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. Tune in tomorrow night for issue 1 of Don Lemon Tonight on CNN   (cnn.com) divider line
11
Shryke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The anchorman triggered a frenzy late Friday after he said something cryptic about "CNN Tonight" on his show.

I can confirm his viewer was quite frenzied.
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz.....See ya later Alligator....Don't let the door hit cha, where the good Lord spit you!!!!
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lemon left a sour taste
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like a real Lemon party over there.
 
Katwang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So is this like the 6 o'clock news becoming the news at 6?
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey when life gives you lemons, make it CNN made.

/got nothing
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've watched his show a couple times before.... It was just a bit odd... just kinda goofy, really.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Katwang: So is this like the 6 o'clock news becoming the news at 6?


The 2-hour Newshour with Donnie L.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Will #1 have a die-cut foil cover with a hologram?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All right, I've been thinking, when life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade! Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons! What am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager!
Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man whose gonna burn your house down - with the lemons!
 
