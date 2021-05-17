 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 30 Fresno)   Ukraine seizes "scientific" Atomik vodak for a glow-in-the-dark buzz, half-lives, Putin's tea   (abc30.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Chernobyl disaster, Ukrainian scientists, bottles of liquor, Jim Smith, radiation levels, Exclusion Zone, first bottle of the liquor, part of a four-year experiment  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 17 May 2021 at 1:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay but where do I buy it?
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Time for another episode of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This vodak only has a half-life of about two weeks. Repeat
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ukraine vodak is weak.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Example of a radioactive mixer for this vodak:

cdn9.dissolve.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Ukraine vodak is weak.


Poland wodak strongk, kurwa!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
slm-assets.secondlife.comView Full Size

Strontium-90 gives it a real kick.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some time back i was at a party holding a tall gin and tonic. Blacklights made it glow bright purple...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.