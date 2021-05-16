 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Jesus (and vaccine) saves   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

1406 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2021 at 9:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A message some might actually listen to.
It'll make a nice change.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd say this would help increase vaccine usage in America, but it's not like the problematic Christians in America were listening to Jesus' teachings before.  Why would they start now?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This belongs in the opening sequence of some dystopian twelve monkey's / I am legend crossover.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Next up, Bolsonaro challenges Jesus to a fistfight.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
....but Espo puts in the rebound!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fauci's got to him too!
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus taking your vaccine
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But also, good for them. I hope people vaccinate.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: ....but Espo puts in the rebound!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Brazil having an issue convincing folks to get the vaccine?  I thought they were having supply shortages.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully people actually noticed it rather than it being only a PR stunt.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: Jesus taking your vaccine
[Fark user image 335x420]


Where's that guy's other arm?  Did he fuse with Jesus's arm?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: Jesus taking your vaccine
[Fark user image 335x420]


So much confusion in that pic. I assume the guy is shooting up heroin. So why does he need other drugs nearby, like alcohol and lines of coke? And why only two playing cards, was he in the middle of playing blackjack with friends and decided, "Fark it, I feel like shooting up now!"? And are drug addicts actually gonna spend money for a gun instead of on drugs? And Jesus died for our sins, not to sin with us. And nunchucks on the door handle?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I feel weird tricking people into doing the right thing, but on this scale it's called "behavioral economics".
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: Jesus taking your vaccine
[Fark user image image 335x420]


Haha!  This is the first time I noticed the nunchucks on the door handle in that pic.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I'd say this would help increase vaccine usage in America, but it's not like the problematic Christians in America were listening to Jesus' teachings before.  Why would they start now?


Also, the Catholics already seem to be taking their shot(s) without issue.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: Jesus taking your vaccine
[Fark user image image 335x420]

Haha!  This is the first time I noticed the nunchucks on the door handle in that pic.


Hilarious, I was thinking the same thing and was about to comment about it too.  Ya beat me by 15 minutes. Heh
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So maybe there will be a "Rush in Rio" to get the vaccine now?
 
kayanlau
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus would have taken the jab

/on both cheeks
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Take the wheel!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/i got nothing
//take your vaccine
///no really, take your vaccine
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Take the wheel!!!
[Fark user image image 850x850]
/i got nothing
//take your vaccine
///no really, take your vaccine


Apple iMac G3 Commercial - Colours Ad (Longer Version)
Youtube bxEmPmUkOLA
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Is Brazil having an issue convincing folks to get the vaccine?  I thought they were having supply shortages.


Still not a bad idea to push the message, even if people are wanting to get vaccinated.  There are always fence sitters, so getting them to go along puts more peer pressure on the soft anti-vaxxers, who might go along to get along.
 
Darth_Lukecash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

electricjebus: ShavedOrangutan: I'd say this would help increase vaccine usage in America, but it's not like the problematic Christians in America were listening to Jesus' teachings before.  Why would they start now?

Also, the Catholics already seem to be taking their shot(s) without issue.


Trump loving Catholics are resisting
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.