Ricky Schroder is simply just an asshole
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many times has he been arrested for beating his girlfriend?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't he the guy who picked up Killer Kyle's bail tab?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this part of his Cameo side hustle?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ what an asshole.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Revoke his membership.  Problem solved.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Costco can set its own policy. You can either abide by those policies or shop somewhere else.

It's not that hard attention whore
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet he wonders why no one will hire him
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess he was just born with a silver spoon up his ass.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forever link
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Recording oneself harassing workers about wearing a mask during a pandemic is the conservative has-been's version of pushing their mixtape.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
12-15 years ago my boss, "hey, go to this meeting, a film project.  just listen, don't commit.  it's....Ricky Schroeder, pitching a film."

Audience of 10-15 people.  we were given, before he came in, one "ask".  "Do not call him 'Ricky'."  "OK, got it."

he pitched his film - he was looking for funding, which was why we were there.  a kind of "Rocky" but on an underprivileged area.  "this kid's a boxer, his family sucks, his home situation is shaky, blah blah, a wise elder takes him in, teaches him boxing, he fights his way out of his situation and learns some life lessons on the way...."

we passed. but i've told this story before and it apparently did get made.  rebranded from Indian Reservation to like, Chicano East LA or some shiat.

at the meet and greet , someone goes, "uhhh....can I call you 'Ricky'?"  He laughed with a sigh and goes, yes.

so that's the time ricky met Ricky who didn't want to be called 'Ricky' but then Richard agreed to be called 'Ricky' and ricky was there.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
9b16f79ca967fd0708d1-2713572fef44aa49ec323e813b06d2d9.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size


Jon Voight and Blubberin' Ricky in Still Sobbin' 2: Electric Butthurtaloo.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's been a long time...but isn't he the idiot child star that introduced the rock band Styx as "stikes" at some award show ?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Driver: It's been a long time...but isn't he the idiot child star that introduced the rock band Styx as "stikes" at some award show ?


Hey I thought Kanye's name was pronounced, "Can-eye" at first.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I believe he's a wife beater as well.  typical republican.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He also looks pretty hard for someone who's only 51 years old.

I'm 2 years older than him and I look a helluva lot better.  I guess the saying that a hateful demeanor makes one age badly is true.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jason, the Costco guy, did a fantastic job there. Didn't lose his cool, didn't get pulled into Ricky's bullshiat. Good work, Jason!
 
darkeyes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have an idea....
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brap: [9b16f79ca967fd0708d1-2713572fef44aa4​9​ec323e813b06d2d9.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com image 600x449]

Jon Voight and Blubberin' Ricky in Still Sobbin' 2: Electric Butthurtaloo.


I remember that! It was  from a documentary where Ricky went hunting with his grandpa and couldn't shoot a deer because he was a liberal pinko commie and started balling about it.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm planning to keep wearing a mask for a while even in places where is not mandatory, not only for my safety and those around me, but also to piss off assholes like him.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thathashtagshow.comView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A child actor ending up a train wreck nut job who has terrible relationship issues as an adult? Who would've saw this coming?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Christ what an asshole.


He's been an asshole for years and will be until he dies.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Driver: It's been a long time...but isn't he the idiot child star that introduced the rock band Styx as "stikes" at some award show ?


Well great, now I'm never going to be able to say that in my head correctly anymore.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Plot for a movie loosely based on his life: An angry end after a quickly escalating drug habit that nobody noticed until it's too late.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lonesome Dope.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Driver: It's been a long time...but isn't he the idiot child star that introduced the rock band Styx as "stikes" at some award show ?


Was he two?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

styckx: A child actor ending up a train wreck nut job who has terrible relationship issues as an adult? Who would've saw this coming?


Jason Bateman got kicked off Silver Spoons because people liked him better than Ricky (true story.) Maybe Ricky saw this guy's name was "Jason" and got triggered.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thanks for ruining my childhood Ricky schroder you farking cum bucket
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm 43 and will show that video to my family. If and when I hit 51and act like that, I want my family to take me out back and put me down.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

styckx: A child actor ending up a train wreck nut job who has terrible relationship issues as an adult? Who would've saw this coming?


New Rising Sun: Driver: It's been a long time...but isn't he the idiot child star that introduced the rock band Styx as "stikes" at some award show ?

Well great, now I'm never going to be able to say that in my head correctly anymore.


After this thread, I won't be able to spell it correctly anymore.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: [Fark user image 800×1028]

Forever link

Should'a linked "Costco" to its own Wiki article, but other than that, perfect.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: [Fark user image image 800x1028]

Forever link


Ricky isn't short for Richard, Dick is
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I encourage everyone who is on Ricky's side to stand tall and not go to Costco anymore. They don't even sell Black Trifle Coffee there!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Driver: It's been a long time...but isn't he the idiot child star that introduced the rock band Styx as "stikes" at some award show ?

Was he two?


Styx is still touring
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Richard Schroder, aka Rick Schroder, Ricky Schroder, henceforth to be known as Karen Schroder.
 
MontanaDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: He also looks pretty hard for someone who's only 51 years old.

I'm 2 years older than him and I look a helluva lot better.  I guess the saying that a hateful demeanor makes one age badly is true.


I came to say this sort of thing. I'm six years older than him, but he looks much older than me. Hate really ages people.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: I'm planning to keep wearing a mask for a while even in places where is not mandatory, not only for my safety and those around me, but also to piss off assholes like him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He looks horrible. I wouldn't have even known it was him.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: waxbeans: Driver: It's been a long time...but isn't he the idiot child star that introduced the rock band Styx as "stikes" at some award show ?

Was he two?

Styx is still touring


😂🤷👍🏽🎤🎸
 
brilett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is he broke now and trying to prove he qualifies for disability?

Either way - hope he's broke soon and has to take a job where he has to be nice to assholes like himself while punching a clock.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who?
 
birdbro69
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dude looks like he's been using his silver spoons for cooking up dope.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Driver: It's been a long time...but isn't he the idiot child star that introduced the rock band Styx as "stikes" at some award show ?


Is that... not how it's pronounced?

/I've been calling her Crandall!
 
aperson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He sorta looks like a skinnier version of Michael Moore.  Or am I the only one that sees it?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
""Oh, if they allow us? If they grant us that, our kings?" Schroder laments. "The people in power. You're going to listen to these people? They destroyed our economy. They're destroying our culture. They're destroying our state. And you're just going to listen to their rules?""

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought he was pretty good in NYPD Blue, though his character was badly written towards the end. The ham fisted way they wrote him off the show looked like someone was sick of someone's shiat.
 
