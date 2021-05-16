 Skip to content
(BBC)   It's the eye of the tiger... no... seriously.... It's the eye of the tiger   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That cat's quite the survivor.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's watchin' us all
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Creepiest one I could find w/out the music.....one tune I don't want stuck in my head right now!!!!
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oblig for an optometrist to have
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, it's like working on a cat, just less tiny movements?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is the tiger's name Biff?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


That tiger looks really unsure of what he just saw.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Reverend J: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 577x324]

That tiger looks really unsure of what he just saw.


You could make a bitcoin brand with that face.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whose job is it to give the tiger eye drops? That doesn't sound fun.
 
