(NPR)   Palm Springs residents horrified by giant statue of Marilyn Monroe with billowing dress. "The thought of kids leaving our museum and having the first thing they see is the undergarments and underwear of this enormous sculpture [is] highly offensive"   (npr.org) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess residents in Palm Springs haven't heard of kids using this thing called the interwebs
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have always believed in putting women on a pedestal for exactly this reason.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I take it the art museum director has never seen the backside of Michelangelo's David.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I take it the art museum director has never seen the backside of Michelangelo's David.


Or a St. Peter ceramic sculpture turned around.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just put a Depends on it. It's Palm Springs, every resident there wears one, or should.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Counter it with an appropriately gory, violent statue.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have a huge cast iron statue of a naked guy wearing a leather harness and his butt hanging out overlooking the city.
I must say, while he isn't much of a looker...dat ass is fantastic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pfft!  Amateurs.  Here's our statue on the top of City Hall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We even have a statue of a guy contemplating life while taking a dump.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess snowflakes melt fast in Palm Springs
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Just put a Depends on it. It's Palm Springs, every resident there wears one, or should.


I think they did...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Offensive?  How?  Be specific.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Offensive?  How?  Be specific.


A g-string and an elf under there would be offensive. And hilarious.  In fact, let's add a g-string and an elf to get our money's worth of people are going to complain anyway.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Upskirting is the practice of taking a photo up a person's skirt. If Marilyn were a person and not a statue, upskirting her could be prosecuted as a misdemeanor in California.

And if animals were people, they would be arrested for urinating in public.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: We even have a statue of a guy contemplating life while taking a dump.


You have a statue of Gritty already?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 400x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IgG4: I have always believed in putting women on a pedestal for exactly this reason.



I believe in teaching women umbrella skills for the same reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 400x225]

[Fark user image 425x283] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discoballer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Counter it with an appropriately gory, violent statue.


If it's still a 26 foot tall Marilyn Monroe, that will attract a particular sector of the internet.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My parents live a few blocks away from Grounds for Sculpture, which is where they made that Marilyn statue. It has been inspiring controversy for a decade or longer. I remember Chicago went through the same outrage when the state was placed there.

Def check out Grounds for Sculpture if you find yourself in NJ, though. Worth a visit.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Would they feel better with a 50 foot Daryl Hannah?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get over your damn selves...Parts are parts, we all have them..They aren't "bad" or "Naughty" or
anything else..They are part of humans..About 50% of us humans have weiners and the rest hoo-ha's..
Knowing or seeing one or the other isn't going to "corrupt" anyone, and you're going to see one or the
other every day simply by looking down..
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be more sexist to not do it? I mean if you don't put it back you're just gonna throwing her away like trash.

What would that teach the kids?
 
poison_amy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Underwear AND undergarments?? What's next, her underpants?
 
Mukster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
JFC! Get a farkin grip people. They love the giant ass pictured here. At least MM isn't ranting about dumb stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Marilyn Monroe seldom wore underwear. She was put together well enough to not really need any.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

discoballer: Billy Liar: Counter it with an appropriately gory, violent statue.

If it's still a 26 foot tall Marilyn Monroe, that will attract a particular sector of the internet.


Next time I spot a giantess thread on 4chan I'm posting
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's how it starts...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Sin'sHero: Just put a Depends on it. It's Palm Springs, every resident there wears one, or should.

I think they did...
[Fark user image image 425x239]


I heard granny underpants are quite the thing now.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Apparently some people have never swam before.  Run! They have water panties on!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 400x225]


Anytime I fail to see you posting in a thread, I must assume that you in fact do NOT have a relevant Bo Burnham GIF.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rightClick: Would they feel better with a 50 foot Daryl Hannah?


Just to clarify, you don't mean a Daryl Hannah with fifty feet...
Right?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mukster: JFC! Get a farkin grip people. They love the giant ass pictured here. At least MM isn't ranting about dumb stuff.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Who's the balding guy with the bad suit and fat ass?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gonna get carpal tunnel clutching the pearls that hard.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
great movie
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw it when it was in Chicago. Her underwear was clean and seemed to be in good repair.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
cristin milioti was great
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: rightClick: Would they feel better with a 50 foot Daryl Hannah?

Just to clarify, you don't mean a Daryl Hannah with fifty feet...
Right?


hey man, if that's your thing don't let me get in your way.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: foo monkey: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 400x225]

[Fark user image 425x283] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: foo monkey: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 400x225]

[Fark user image 425x283] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 268x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I live in a town with a giant statue of "Unconditional Surrender"

That's far more offensive than Marilyn's panties
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder what their take on swimming suits are
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: foo monkey: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: foo monkey: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 400x225]

[Fark user image 425x283] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 268x268] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 245x145] [View Full Size image _x_]


data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in China...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, don't tell these people about the Denver Convention Centre and it's Bigass Blue Bear's Bigass Bare Blue Bear Ass.
 
