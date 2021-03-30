 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   New study from the Romero Institute says unvaccinated people will lie about being vaccinated   (usatoday.com) divider line
76
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Lie, Vaccination, vaccinated people, daily lies, Latest COVID-19 updates, quarter of that subgroup lies, honor system  
•       •       •

Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like a problem for them, not me.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
YOUR PAPERS, PLEASE
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: Sounds like a problem for them, not me.


Coming soon.  Why are Republicans still getting covid while Democrats aren't?  It must be a conspiracy.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If someone is that stupid and that determined to be both unvaccinated and unmasked, at this point in the game, they deserve everything they got coming to them.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After spending the last year of "Why are only Republican congressmen getting Covid and Democrats aren't???"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: make me some tea: Sounds like a problem for them, not me.

Coming soon.  Why are Republicans still getting covid while Democrats aren't?  It must be a conspiracy.


Democrats are jamming COVID socialism down their throats!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ambivalence: If someone is that stupid and that determined to be both unvaccinated and unmasked, at this point in the game, they deserve everything they got coming to them.


There is a lovely family in my town that is quite Fundie (but they don't preach or try to spread their ick, so we're good) with many children, the youngest of which was a micro-preemie and is just (finally!) home from the hospital. Dad had a heart attack at the beginning of COVID, and has several other risk factors. Mom just posted to her social media begging for prayers because Dad is in the ICU with COVID at the "highest level of care." To be fair, I do not know his vaccination status. It's not a situation in which one asks. But based on their Fundie status and some pre-covid posts of theirs, and the fact that he's in the ICU, I'm guessing he wasn't. (If he was, then that's frightening in itself.)

I mean, they're genuinely a sweet family with great kids, who always try to help out when others are in need. I feel for them that they're struggling. But if he wasn't vaccinated? What the actual hell, you complete idiot? Vaccines are abundant and easily accessible in your area! You should have been one of the first in line, being in the high risk group like you are. And for fark's sake, if you couldn't do it for yourself, wouldn't you have wanted to do it for your vulnerable teeny preemie child, whose long term health status has yet to be determined? You now may die and leave your wife who hasn't worked outside the home in 15 years with a pile of children (including a fragile infant), a mortgage, and no means of supporting them all, because, what? Nobody gonna tell me what to put in my body? God wouldn't want us to?  I'm torn between being really, really angry and very, very sad.

If he was vaccinated and got sick anyway, then I completely withdraw my rant and apologize. That would truly suck.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Libs are going to have to come to terms with the fact that we're going to reach herd immunity despite many vocal anti-vax people not getting their shot. They're either going to have to learn to move on and change the conditionals that leads to that mentality or they're going to just sit and wallow in their own taxonomies of who is a good person and who is a bad person.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JerseyTim: Libs are going to have to come to terms with the fact that we're going to reach herd immunity despite many vocal anti-vax people not getting their shot. They're either going to have to learn to move on and change the conditionals that leads to that mentality or they're going to just sit and wallow in their own taxonomies of who is a good person and who is a bad person.


What is it that makes you think this is a "libs" thing? Why don't you think the "libs" don't want this thing to go away any more than you?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: JerseyTim: Libs are going to have to come to terms with the fact that we're going to reach herd immunity despite many vocal anti-vax people not getting their shot. They're either going to have to learn to move on and change the conditionals that leads to that mentality or they're going to just sit and wallow in their own taxonomies of who is a good person and who is a bad person.

What is it that makes you think this is a "libs" thing? Why don't you think the "libs" don't want this thing to go away any more than you?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: YOUR PAPERS, PLEASE


Like a:
- photo ID when entering a bar to prove your age?
- drivers license when pulled over or when renting a car to prove you've met the requirements to operate the vehicle?
- auto insurance paperwork to show that you meet the financial liability if you are involved in an accident?
- regular vaccination card to enroll in school?

Like those papers?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Mugato: YOUR PAPERS, PLEASE Like a: - photo ID when entering a bar to prove your age? - drivers license when pulled over or when renting a car to prove you've met the requirements to operate the vehicle? - auto insurance paperwork to show that you meet the financial liability if you are involved in an accident? - regular vaccination card to enroll in school? Like those papers?


This is literally every where you go.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: ShavedOrangutan: Mugato: YOUR PAPERS, PLEASE Like a: - photo ID when entering a bar to prove your age? - drivers license when pulled over or when renting a car to prove you've met the requirements to operate the vehicle? - auto insurance paperwork to show that you meet the financial liability if you are involved in an accident? - regular vaccination card to enroll in school? Like those papers?

This is literally every where you go.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: ShavedOrangutan: Mugato: YOUR PAPERS, PLEASE Like a: - photo ID when entering a bar to prove your age? - drivers license when pulled over or when renting a car to prove you've met the requirements to operate the vehicle? - auto insurance paperwork to show that you meet the financial liability if you are involved in an accident? - regular vaccination card to enroll in school? Like those papers?

This is literally every where you go.


And?  It's an identification showing you meet the basic requirements for being around other people without a mask.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ShavedOrangutan:. And?  It's an identification showing you meet the basic requirements for being around other people without a mask.

And now a Jew.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: What is it that makes you think this is a "libs" thing? Why don't you think the "libs" don't want this thing to go away any more than you?


This is going to go away and a lot of people who were "bad" people during the pandemic are going to get through without facing any consequences and there is a not-insignificant faction who are going to have a hard time dealing with that. Yes, people are going to lie about being vaccinated so they can go into Kroger without a mask. That's going to happen. That's also not going to stop us from eradicating this pandemic.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: Mugato: ShavedOrangutan: Mugato: YOUR PAPERS, PLEASE Like a: - photo ID when entering a bar to prove your age? - drivers license when pulled over or when renting a car to prove you've met the requirements to operate the vehicle? - auto insurance paperwork to show that you meet the financial liability if you are involved in an accident? - regular vaccination card to enroll in school? Like those papers?

This is literally every where you go.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


NO VACCINE.

*everyone hands over their vaccine cards*
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JerseyTim: This is going to go away and a lot of people who were "bad" people during the pandemic are going to get through without facing any consequences and there is a not-insignificant faction who are going to have a hard time dealing with that. Yes, people are going to lie about being vaccinated so they can go into Kroger without a mask. That's going to happen. That's also not going to stop us from eradicating this pandemic.


So let me try to understand this. You think that people are using this pandemic to vilify other people and are hoping the pandemic lasts longer to further this agenda? You can't possibly that moronic so I have to have this wrong.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: So let me try to understand this. You think that people are using this pandemic to vilify other people and are hoping the pandemic lasts longer to further this agenda? You can't possibly that moronic so I have to have this wrong.


You do have it wrong.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I get my second Pifzer shot on June 3rd.  After the two weeks from this second shot, I will probably still wear my mask when going to the supermarket, and other indoor places until I see a major drop in cases.  Luckily for me, I'm still working from home, so wearing a mask for an hour here or there is not a big deal at all for me.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: YOUR PAPERS, PLEASE


Like voter ID?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hugram: I get my second Pifzer shot on June 3rd.  After the two weeks from this second shot, I will probably still wear my mask when going to the supermarket, and other indoor places until I see a major drop in cases.  Luckily for me, I'm still working from home, so wearing a mask for an hour here or there is not a big deal at all for me.


I got my second Pfizer shot nearly two weeks ago but I'm in no hurry to take the mask off when in indoor public places.  When I'm more comfortable for the same reason as yours, then I'll stop wearing it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was having a discussion today with a guy about vaccination, but we got interrupted. He said he was against "vaccine passports." I said I tend to favor them. His question to me was "what about someone who chooses not to be vaccinated? What do you do about them?"
That's where we got interrupted.

I was gonna ask a clarifying question: "Choose not to be vaccinated, or have an actual medical condition that actually makes vaccination risky?"

Because the latter situation is why (once we get fully approved vaccines) we should see more places require them for people at low risk of adverse reaction. As we have done for decades for schools and overseas travel.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The best part is these people are watching the vaccinated go maskless but can't escape the dread of knowing they can still get sick and die.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 425x386]
[Fark user image 425x425]


Identifying as a different gender is dangerous to nobody else, but I can see the confusion idiots would have.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
duh. that was the first thing that came to mind - it's not lifting restrictions on the vaccinated, it's lifting restrictions on everyone

anyone who has been paying attention this whole time and thinks the unvaccinated are going to follow the rules is fooling themselves.  maybe a few on the fence about getting it eventually might keep wearing mass, but they will quickly fall to peer pressure from both sides and not want to be the only ones doing it
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JerseyTim: Libs are going to have to come to terms with the fact that we're going to reach herd immunity despite many vocal anti-vax people not getting their shot. They're either going to have to learn to move on and change the conditionals that leads to that mentality or they're going to just sit and wallow in their own taxonomies of who is a good person and who is a bad person.


Ah, someone enjoyed their Epistemology 101 class way too much.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The main reason for concern are unvaccinated children who need to be protected. Once they are protected, go without vaccines if you like, Plague Rats.

If you die, I won't cry.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Sounds like a problem for them, not me.


It's a problem for people who can't get vaccinated due to health issues or other than "stiggin".
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Libs are going to have to come to terms with the fact that we're going to reach herd immunity despite many vocal anti-vax people not getting their shot. They're either going to have to learn to move on and change the conditionals that leads to that mentality or they're going to just sit and wallow in their own taxonomies of who is a good person and who is a bad person.


Well, there it is...
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares?
 
Snotnose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm perfectly ok with that.  I, and everyone I know, is fully vaccinated.  I figure the anti-maskers we've been laughing at on YouTube for the past year are going to lie about their vaccine status.  Hopefully they will all get Covid, end up in the ICU (doesn't seem to happen anymore), and get those long trail symptoms they will suffer for years on end.

Even better, the ICU gatekeepers ask "you vaccinated?", with research to know they're lying.  If no, then no ICU for you.  You get to be one of those poor souls in the hallway with the caption "ICU full", with the postscript "Timmy Trumper died waiting to get into the ICU", where all the ICU folks got the headline "front line workers take a well deserved break".
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Sounds like a problem for them, not me.


Provided that you don't have any children too young to be vaccinated, and the virus doesn't mutate into something that can harm you in one of these pinheads.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Mugato: What is it that makes you think this is a "libs" thing? Why don't you think the "libs" don't want this thing to go away any more than you?

This is going to go away and a lot of people who were "bad" people during the pandemic are going to get through without facing any consequences and there is a not-insignificant faction who are going to have a hard time dealing with that. Yes, people are going to lie about being vaccinated so they can go into Kroger without a mask. That's going to happen. That's also not going to stop us from eradicating this pandemic.


That's alright. There's always next time.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: JerseyTim: Libs are going to have to come to terms with the fact that we're going to reach herd immunity despite many vocal anti-vax people not getting their shot. They're either going to have to learn to move on and change the conditionals that leads to that mentality or they're going to just sit and wallow in their own taxonomies of who is a good person and who is a bad person.

What is it that makes you think this is a "libs" thing? Why don't you think the "libs" don't want this thing to go away any more than you?


Duh.  Libs are teh eeeebils.  You gotta be careful.  Sometimes they look like people.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 425x386]
[Fark user image 425x425]


Republican propaganda taught our right-wing morons to act like 12-year-olds.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: make me some tea: Sounds like a problem for them, not me.

It's a problem for people who can't get vaccinated due to health issues or other than "stiggin".


They can wear a mask if they want.
 
ironhorseplay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad there is no alarm for this. You know, to warn others.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean stand your ground laws apply to protect yourself from the sick and unvaccinated?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Libs are going to have to come to terms with the fact that we're going to reach herd immunity despite many vocal anti-vax people not getting their shot. They're either going to have to learn to move on and change the conditionals that leads to that mentality or they're going to just sit and wallow in their own taxonomies of who is a good person and who is a bad person.


We are absolutely going to reach herd immunity. The smart part of the herd took the vaccine, the dumb part of the herd will thin itself out by dying, and the remainder will count themselves lucky they didn't die.

Like all virus outbreaks of this type, this will eventually burn itself out, with minor outbreaks in the future. That was never the issue, we all knew we were going to have to live with it into the future. The goal was to save lives until more permanent and effective measures existed while not destroying the medical system in the meantime.

The question then becomes this: why are people fighting so hard to prevent lives from being saved, and why are people so averse to saving their own lives? I'm immunized. I'm safe. You guys who won't take the shot, you're gambling with your lives, and why? To stick it to me? Fine, you win. And here's your prize: We'll go about our lives while you perpetually sweat whether or not you have a date with the ICU or a pine box. Congratulations. You sure got us good.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Libs are going to have to come to terms with the fact that we're going to reach herd immunity despite many vocal anti-vax people not getting their shot. They're either going to have to learn to move on and change the conditionals that leads to that mentality or they're going to just sit and wallow in their own taxonomies of who is a good person and who is a bad person.


We are probably not going to reach herd immunity in the US.

Ambivalence: If someone is that stupid and that determined to be both unvaccinated and unmasked, at this point in the game, they deserve everything they got coming to them.


We're almost to a point where this will become a self-correcting problem. I do feel sorry for people with medical conditions who can't get vaccinated, but I'm talking about the .00003% of the population where that's actually true, not the 20% who are claiming medical exemptions.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 425x386]
[Fark user image image 425x425]


You need a hobby. That shirt will rot your brain.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: make me some tea: Sounds like a problem for them, not me.

Coming soon.  Why are Republicans still getting covid while Democrats aren't?  It must be a conspiracy.


They are already doing it.  State legislator here recently asked, "Why is it the Republicans are getting COVID more than Democrats?"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 425x386]
[Fark user image 425x425]


Brought to you by same kind of people that made up the NPC meme because they think the left all sound alike,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: We are absolutely going to reach herd immunity. The smart part of the herd took the vaccine, the dumb part of the herd will thin itself out by dying, and the remainder will count themselves lucky they didn't die.


This is what I'm talking about. There absolutely will be millions of these "lucky" people who vocally will flaunt their status. A lot other people are going to have a hard time dealing with that
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: No.
[Fark user image image 411x750]


USA Today hates you
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flashlight: IRestoreFurniture: make me some tea: Sounds like a problem for them, not me.

It's a problem for people who can't get vaccinated due to health issues or other than "stiggin".

They can wear a mask if they want.


People who can't or won't get vaccinated for any reason, voluntary or not, must continue masking and social distancing.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haknudsen: BizarreMan: make me some tea: Sounds like a problem for them, not me.

Coming soon.  Why are Republicans still getting covid while Democrats aren't?  It must be a conspiracy.

They are already doing it.  State legislator here recently asked, "Why is it the Republicans are getting COVID more than Democrats?"


Hey, conservatives are putting themselves at a higher risk of death, especially old ones?

Why that's terrible.
 
