 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reason Magazine)   Washington state cops clearly know how to spot drug-laden cars as police dog detects drugs at 100% of traffic stops   (reason.com) divider line
30
    More: Unlikely, Detection dog, Police dog, police dog, Dog, drug detection dog, Loren Culp, Wendy Farris, police search  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2021 at 4:50 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pigs, two different ones.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Duh, they train them to falsely alert........
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The dogs are just doing what the handler tells them to do and has nothing to do with anything else. Police have stolen over $68 billion from people never convicted of any crime using similar methods
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Top Secret! (9/9) Movie CLIP - Nick The Ambassador (1984) HD
Youtube ySEkuf94my4


Washington state cops in action.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Clever Hans, if the cops stop 2 cars in the morning and 2 at night, how many cars will they seize?"

Clop, clop, clop, clop

exploringyourmind.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day an enlightened generation will look back and literally laugh at our use of dogs to find and arrest drug users when actual treatment and a psychologist is sufficient.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
More shocking is a Reason article didn't end with "THis wHAT AOC WaNtS!!"
 
soupafi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Police dogs should not be used to detect drugs
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

soupafi: Police dogs should not be used to detect drugs


Well thank God they don't use police cats.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My dad told me the story of smuggling pot from Mexico into southern California in the 60s. When they introduced dogs at the checkpoints, it made it a lot harder.

So the story goes that they took some weed and made 'tea' out of it by boiling and straining it. They then gave spray bottles full of this bong water to the street urchins who would spray cars and wipe the windows for money while they waited for inspection and exit.

This of course made the dogs lose their minds over every single car for hours, until they all had to be retired for the day. At which point it was smooth sailing.

I will not vouch for the veracity of the story, but I always liked it.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Even furries are shying away from police dogs. Last I checked, Midwest Furfest has banned cop characters lol.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What to do with a barking dog solved.  What to do with a drunken sailor still a work in progress.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's as if there really isn't enough actual crime out there to keep all these cops busy.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Cops laugh about "probable cause on four legs" but the damage to innocent lives is real."

Which is why I laugh when a cop is killed in the line of duty.  Ha-ha, motherfarker, ha-ha.
 
links136
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The bigger problem is that instead of fixing these issues, nearly half the population will focus directly on what happened to Hunter Bidens laptop.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Any of our resident officers want to chime in?
 
gregscott
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PirateKing: My dad told me the story of smuggling pot from Mexico into southern California in the 60s. When they introduced dogs at the checkpoints, it made it a lot harder.

So the story goes that they took some weed and made 'tea' out of it by boiling and straining it. They then gave spray bottles full of this bong water to the street urchins who would spray cars and wipe the windows for money while they waited for inspection and exit.

This of course made the dogs lose their minds over every single car for hours, until they all had to be retired for the day. At which point it was smooth sailing.

I will not vouch for the veracity of the story, but I always liked it.


That's right! I bought a lid of catnip just the other day. That cat would definitely alert on it...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah, Republic, WA, the town in the county with the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases thanks to the F.O.E. super-spreader event, where shaking down anyone passing through was a cottage industry and their police chief became a RWNJ laughing-stock.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I never understood the logic behind drug dogs.  The courts decided that because they have such a high detection rate, that means they can be used to establish probable cause to search a vehicle.  For the sake of argument, let's assume a drug dog will hit 100% of the time when there are drugs in the vehicle and 0% of the time when there are not.  I know this is nowhere close to being true, it all depends upon the handler, but let's live in the world where they are infallible.  In that world, using drug dogs to establish probable cause to search a vehicle is a search in and of its self.  The dogs sniffers are so powerful that they are performing the search that police don't have enough evidence to do the search without the dogs.  They are searching the vehicle to establish probable cause to search the vehicle.  Makes no sense.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Goddamn, it's true. Cops can ruin or end your life at any time. What's really sick is how much they enjoy it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Perfect. This example is going to be trotted out in court again and again and again...
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Perfect. This example is going to be trotted out in court again and again and again...


And not a damn thing will change.....
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/The below is an example of 'cop humor'
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's funny to them when the dog gets to keep some of the loot they steal from you.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You'd think that defense attorneys would have started demanding qualification scores for detection dogs from police departments.  Oh right, no such scores exist because detection dogs are rarely ever tested, if at all.

So what makes them any better than some random mutt taken from off the street?

/we all know the answer to that one
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OK reason.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's a SFW Oglaf for that!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: More shocking is a Reason article didn't end with "THis wHAT AOC WaNtS!!"


Is that supposed to be a bad thing or something?
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dark brew: I never understood the logic behind drug dogs.  The courts decided that because they have such a high detection rate, that means they can be used to establish probable cause to search a vehicle.  For the sake of argument, let's assume a drug dog will hit 100% of the time when there are drugs in the vehicle and 0% of the time when there are not.  I know this is nowhere close to being true, it all depends upon the handler, but let's live in the world where they are infallible.  In that world, using drug dogs to establish probable cause to search a vehicle is a search in and of its self.  The dogs sniffers are so powerful that they are performing the search that police don't have enough evidence to do the search without the dogs.  They are searching the vehicle to establish probable cause to search the vehicle.  Makes no sense.


If the chemical scent escapes the bounds of your vehicle, it is considered fair game for detection without probable cause.  Same deal with smells from your house.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Ah, Republic, WA, the town in the county with the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases thanks to the F.O.E. super-spreader event, where shaking down anyone passing through was a cottage industry and their police chief became a RWNJ laughing-stock.


Yeah, that grifting, smirking POS that lost his job because the county didn't need him back.
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dinjiin: You'd think that defense attorneys would have started demanding qualification scores for detection dogs from police departments.  Oh right, no such scores exist because detection dogs are rarely ever tested, if at all.

So what makes them any better than some random mutt taken from off the street?

/we all know the answer to that one



The courts don't care.  They know dogs are horrifically unreliable, and have ruled it doesn't mean anything at all.

Florida v. Harris was about a dog that was wrong 80% of the time.  The SCOTUS ruled unanimously... in favor of the dog.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.