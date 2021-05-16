 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   With 835 acres burned, 0% containment, and with a marine layer instead of Santa Ana's, maybe this should called the "Harbinger Fire"? That or have a stranger with red paint change the name on the state's "Welcome to" signs   (ktla.com) divider line
14
    More: PSA, Santa Monica Mountains, Calabasas, California, Los Angeles County, California, Emergency evacuation, Los Angeles Fire Department, 835-acre brush fire, Firefighter, Brentwood, Los Angeles, California  
•       •       •

693 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2021 at 6:00 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welcome to Santa Carla
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Took this yesterday evening when it was around 100 acres.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What gender will be the baby whose announcement started this fire?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone needs to stop those Jewish space lasers
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
California is on fire? Again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That sucks.  As we head into fire season, if your personal situation permits please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This this sign you're looking for subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yep, it's that time of year.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aaah, the Golden State. Which is golden because the grass dies every year and makes fuel for fires.

Lots of fuel.

/I'm from chaparral terrain. That much gold grass when I went through for my PopPop's funeral was...astounding.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yep, it's that time of year.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/it is
//at least we have an administration willing to support, and not be dicks waiting to be sucked before helping.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, did you vacuum the forest last year?

/That's what I thought
 
Onyx Serpent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: What gender will be the baby whose announcement started this fire?


Internet rumors have it as homeless arsonist who according to some sources was running away while lighting fires that the water drop helicopters were putting out behind him. I think it was first heard on the Citizen app so no clue where those people got the specific details but officials looking for an arsonist seems pretty confirmed from actual news sources at the very least.

/Also someone update the headline, article says 1325 acres now.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Getting ready for this fire season. I doubt it'll be an easy one unless we get some last-minute downpours (lol).

Looking for a generator that can handle about 2kW (frigde and chest freezer, phone charging) for a couple days. Propane seems to be the way to go for long term storage of fuel. Any recommendations?
 
BoatKrazi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On the KTLA site - You can't make this up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.