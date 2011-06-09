 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   All Brits must drink 124 pints each. And....go   (standard.co.uk) divider line
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Iffen i was to drink that (avg. like 2.35 pints per day), I would be constantly drunk.

eeeeeeeeeeeesh!
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can I get something to eat first?

Actually, never mind.  There will be popcorn at the bar.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In a row?

/a fun weekend indeed
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*sigh*
Canuckistan has once again suited up its military to save Britain in its finest hour.
Watch out for Shorsey. He's quite the dick when hammered (or sober for that matter).
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What, today? OK then.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are they setting a limit, are they afraid they might run out?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or as the call it in Ireland...."amateur hour".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Can I get something to eat first?

Actually, never mind.  There will be popcorn at the bar.


Do they even have popcorn at British pubs?

Come to think of it, what DO British pubs have as bar snacks? Bangers and mash? Boiled mutton? Brexit?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, what will they do after the first weekend?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be a hell of a fire brigade.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge Accepted!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and now for the new line...

it must be summer somewhere !
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Iffen i was to drink that (avg. like 2.35 pints per day), I would be constantly drunk.

eeeeeeeeeeeesh!


Careful. With a tolerance that low, you're likely to get your Fark card revoked.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meh gimme a week.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Challenge Accepted!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Up for the challenge

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At one time? Sounds like quite a challenge.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Iffen i was to drink that (avg. like 2.35 pints per day), I would be constantly drunk.

eeeeeeeeeeeesh!


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Shostie: EnzoTheCoder: Can I get something to eat first?

Actually, never mind.  There will be popcorn at the bar.

Do they even have popcorn at British pubs?

Come to think of it, what DO British pubs have as bar snacks? Bangers and mash? Boiled mutton? Brexit?


Shame and a glassing if you're not careful.
 
amb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember, in the UK a pint is a bit over 19oz in US measure. 2 UK pints is more than 3 12oz bottles of beer. They say over the summer, so assuming 91 days for the summer, It would be 1.36 pints per day or just over 2 bottles a day. Now when I was in England for a year of university, pretty sure I averaged higher than that.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shostie: EnzoTheCoder: Can I get something to eat first?

Actually, never mind.  There will be popcorn at the bar.

Do they even have popcorn at British pubs?

Come to think of it, what DO British pubs have as bar snacks? Bangers and mash? Boiled mutton? Brexit?


Mostly health foods, like picked onions, pickled eggs, pork scratchings, potato crisps, ploughman's lunches and steak and kidney pies.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shostie: EnzoTheCoder: Can I get something to eat first?

Actually, never mind.  There will be popcorn at the bar.

Do they even have popcorn at British pubs?

Come to think of it, what DO British pubs have as bar snacks? Bangers and mash? Boiled mutton? Brexit?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shostie: EnzoTheCoder: Can I get something to eat first?

Actually, never mind.  There will be popcorn at the bar.

Do they even have popcorn at British pubs?

Come to think of it, what DO British pubs have as bar snacks? Bangers and mash? Boiled mutton? Brexit?


Packet foods like nuts, crisps, pork scratchings; also pickled eggs / gherkins in a few. Plus actual food in pubs with tables (not mentioning certain brands for shiatty treatment of staff)
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Knock one back and think of England
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If Her Majesty's government wants to import an American Redneck for a week to help out I can bring my own designated driver (the wife doesn't drink) and spare pint assistant (my son is 17 so I guess legal to drink in the UK?)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Shostie: EnzoTheCoder: Can I get something to eat first?

Actually, never mind.  There will be popcorn at the bar.

Do they even have popcorn at British pubs?

Come to think of it, what DO British pubs have as bar snacks? Bangers and mash? Boiled mutton? Brexit?


Mushy peas....in addition to fish and chips.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Took that pic in Hounslow, UK....close to Heathrow.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fine.....once again my family will leave our shores to save yours.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Shostie: EnzoTheCoder: Can I get something to eat first?

Actually, never mind.  There will be popcorn at the bar.

Do they even have popcorn at British pubs?

Come to think of it, what DO British pubs have as bar snacks? Bangers and mash? Boiled mutton? Brexit?

[Fark user image 821x965]


Not had those in aaaaaages. Proper food, that.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do you have to be british?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The_Sponge:

/Took that pic in Hounslow, UK....close to Heathrow.

Not a Sp**ns, I hope.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: If Her Majesty's government wants to import an American Redneck for a week to help out I can bring my own designated driver (the wife doesn't drink) and spare pint assistant (my son is 17 so I guess legal to drink in the UK?)


The age is 18....but there is an exception if an adult buys a pint for a kid who is 16 or 17....I didn't realize that until just now:

https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/facts/al​c​ohol-and-the-law/the-law-on-alcohol-an​d-under-18s
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sephjnr: The_Sponge:

/Took that pic in Hounslow, UK....close to Heathrow.

Not a Sp**ns, I hope.


A what?
 
emonk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So...um, what is there to do in a British pub while you're drinking too much?  Pool?  Pinball?  Hot chicks?  Dwarf tossing?  Darts?  What would make it worth the flight?
 
Bear151556 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't understand the problem here, lol. They have all summer to do it.  That's only a 12 pack a weekend.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

emonk: So...um, what is there to do in a British pub while you're drinking too much?  Pool?  Pinball?  Hot chicks?  Dwarf tossing?  Darts?  What would make it worth the flight?


IMHO:

I thought London was overpriced and kind of boring.....although I had a blast attending Seahawks @ Raiders at Wembley Stadium.

The Slavic countries are so much more fun...cheaper drinks and ridiculously beautiful women.  And Prague is just as beautiful as Paris...but without the snooty Parisian attitude.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: In a row?

/a fun weekend indeed


I think they give you a fortnight
 
Bear151556 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hell, that's not even 3 12 ounce beers a day, lol
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: sephjnr: The_Sponge:

/Took that pic in Hounslow, UK....close to Heathrow.

Not a Sp**ns, I hope.

A what?


W*th*rsp**ns. Said treat-staff-like-shiat brand I tried to avoid singling out.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

emonk: So...um, what is there to do in a British pub while you're drinking too much?  Pool?  Pinball?  Hot chicks?  Dwarf tossing?  Darts?  What would make it worth the flight?


You can test out the strength of their pint glasses.

When we went to a pub close to our hotel, I accidentally knocked over a pint glass that was at our table....and it basically exploded into small pieces.  Obviously, I did not expect that to happen since it just fell onto the table.

And my assumption was correct....they shatter like that in order to avoid having them do serious damage to people during fights.

https://www.bighospitality.co.uk/Arti​c​le/2011/06/09/Safer-pint-glass-shatter​s-into-cubes-to-prevent-crime
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: fragMasterFlash: In a row?

/a fun weekend indeed

I think they give you a fortnight


Aw jeez, now you tell me...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sephjnr: The_Sponge: sephjnr: The_Sponge:

/Took that pic in Hounslow, UK....close to Heathrow.

Not a Sp**ns, I hope.

A what?

W*th*rsp**ns. Said treat-staff-like-shiat brand I tried to avoid singling out.


Got it.

And the that wasn't the place....it was at a pub called The Moon Under Water...a friend recommended it, and I am glad he did...have me a reason to leave the hotel at the airport.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see what the finance experts have to say about the red light districts.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
124 pints = 165 beers.

How much is that in 40% liquor?

Beer is for the weak.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x302]


Where does Wisconsin rate?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x302]

Where does Wisconsin rate?


Oooh...good call.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I can't wait to see what the finance experts have to say about the red light districts.


All brits must bang at least 20 hookers during the summer.

In a row?
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Done.
 
