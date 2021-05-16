 Skip to content
 
Boston trust-fund babies cry into their pillows as residents of San Francisco, Seattle, and NYC (just for starters) wonder what's so weird about this story
    Boston-area renters, rental website Apartment List, Boston's seasonal rental market  
Persnickety
4 hours ago  
Rents in Boston have always been high.  There was a one year dip last year because of Covid but that's over now.  That's it.  That's the entire story.  Not sure what subby is on about.
 
Irving Maimway
4 hours ago  

Persnickety: Rents in Boston have always been high.  There was a one year dip last year because of Covid but that's over now.  That's it.  That's the entire story.  Not sure what subby is on about.


It's behind a paywall for me.
 
4seasons85!
4 hours ago  
I'm considering a new apartment. Id save money but it's frustrating.  They cost too much everywhere and they are usually crap. My apartment has started falling apart less than 5 years after it was built. Lipstick on a pig situations everywhere.  Between power outages, fire alarm issues, a squirrel or rat that never seems to go away, a broken dishwasher that's been "fixed" four times, and internet issues, broken gates, etc it may be better to just suck it up and move to cheaper places and deal with cheap place problems. At least I won't feel as ripped off.
 
allears
3 hours ago  
Yeah, not gonna register to read the story.
 
Persnickety
3 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Persnickety: Rents in Boston have always been high.  There was a one year dip last year because of Covid but that's over now.  That's it.  That's the entire story.  Not sure what subby is on about.

It's behind a paywall for me.

It's behind a paywall for me.


allears: Yeah, not gonna register to read the story.


Try a Javascript disabler.  This is one for Chrome:

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/de​t​ail/quick-javascript-switcher/geddocll​eiomckbhadiaipdggiiccfje?hl=en

/don't get any money, not connected with the above, yada yada
 
teto85
2 hours ago  
$1890 for a two bedroom?  In San Francisco that will get you a small closet.
 
SumoJeb
1 hour ago  
At least you don't have to deal with moving day
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
San Francisco apartment renters still have to deal with toilet closets.
rohar
1 hour ago  
Wait, Seattle?

shiat's gone plaid here.  I picked up a house in the 'burbs 3 years ago (Lynnwood) 'cause I had to move back in a hurry and it's what I could afford.

3 years ago, this house cost me $600k.  I'm listing it shortly and moving into the city where I belong.  This will sell for a cool $1M, house in the city will cost me about $850k.

Thought about renting it out, but the headaches are too much for me.
 
Bowen
1 hour ago  
Can someone from SF chime in and let us know if it's expensive there?
 
deadsanta
1 hour ago  
Just looked at a Victorian one-family.  Nothing special, 2400 sq ft, Innman square in Cambridge.  Listed at $1.7m, thought I'd try to trade up from my condo with a slightly bigger mortgage, was signing my offer when broker called me, 13 bids in first two hours, accepted at $2.5m.  Innman square is Cambridge, sure, but it's not-so-great Cambridge. until Moderna set up an HQ down the street, and now it's the Pharma version of silicon valley.
 
dryknife
1 hour ago  
Pahk The Cah in Hahvahd Yahd.
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  

teto85: $1890 for a two bedroom?  In San Francisco that will get you a small closet.


That won't get you a normal two bedroom in Boston either, not normally.   Maybe things have changed that much with the pandemic, but I'm surprised the globe is actually going with that number from this random third party apartment rental website. That number (I am assuming) averaging over wildly different areas in terms of neighborhood feel, convenience to public transit, amenities, and size of apartment.  It may or may not also be literal Boston or Boston + a whole list of other towns that run right together in a small geographic area.

I don't know what it is now, but last I looked a year pre-pandemic, a two bedroom for a "normal person" (i.e. not trust fund babies) is going to be more like $2400 to $2800 a month unless you're in a location not convenient to the subway or in a noticeably low income area.  It also doesn't scale with number of rooms very well.  When I was looking for a 1br a few years ago, I did not find many under $2000 and $2200 - $2400 was common in the outer suburbs.  Looking somewhere considered "in town" was almost guaranteed to be $2400/mo.
 
ImOscar
1 hour ago  

teto85: $1890 for a two bedroom?  In San Francisco that will get you a small closet.


Well at least then you get your own (tiny) room. $1200 will just get you a bunk bed.

Tenants pay $1,200 a month to rent these bunk beds
Youtube Ucv7ZYGaLCM
 
Tom_Slick
55 minutes ago  
Bought my place 12 years ago now I couldn't afford to buy the same place. Yeah housing inflation sucks. But on the plus side 30 months away from mortgage burning.
 
Rucker10
52 minutes ago  
Money is starting to mean something totally different these days. One of my apprentices (machinist,) just cashed in some kind of crypto currency and bought a $74,000 Maserati and the people that just bought a house out from under my partner and I did it with money from their trust funds. Come to find out that they're "influencers." 

I'm not mad or anything, maybe a little confused. People are going to make their way in the world however they can, and I'm totally fine with that. Can't help but feel like "working" for a living, at least in the traditional sense, almost seems like it's for suckers these days.
 
ar393
51 minutes ago  

teto85: $1890 for a two bedroom?  In San Francisco that will get you a small closet.


I left NYC in 2010....our "two" bedroom apt was $3,400/mo

/I'd kill to make a decent wage again
 
Claude Ballse
46 minutes ago  

allears: Yeah, not gonna register to read the story.


1. Encounter story with paywall.
2. Right click, choose "View source code".
3. Read story for free.
 
New Rising Sun
45 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: At least you don't have to deal with moving day


Boston does -- it's September 1, frequently affecting the nearest weekend as well, if 9/1 isn't a weekend.
 
JudgeReinhold
44 minutes ago  
The price is an average price in the city.  Boston comprises various metro neighborhoods.  Some are expensive and others not so much. If you are looking at pricing for housing near university or for young professionals, the price is much higher. Heck, 20 years ago the cheapest two bedroom I could find near BC was a 1550/month in a basement.
 
sprgrss
39 minutes ago  
I recently took a job in a more rural part of my state.  The sheer absence of rentals is completely amazing.  I basically had to take the only place that was available just so I could get down to the area to live.
 
nemisonic
38 minutes ago  

teto85: $1890 for a two bedroom?  In San Francisco that will get you a small closet.


$1890 for a 2 bedroom is not in Boston. That's more like Springfield.
There are no commutable apartments for $1890 in Boston Metro West either.
/ask me how I know
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
35 minutes ago  
Boston too expensive for most people to live in. Water wet, dogs drag ass on carpet. Film at 11!!!!
 
nemisonic
33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: SumoJeb: At least you don't have to deal with moving day

Boston does -- it's September 1, frequently affecting the nearest weekend as well, if 9/1 isn't a weekend.


"Allston Brighton Christmas" is a great day to get a free fooseball table and lamps
 
AppleOptionEsc
24 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Money is starting to mean something totally different these days. One of my apprentices (machinist,) just cashed in some kind of crypto currency and bought a $74,000 Maserati and the people that just bought a house out from under my partner and I did it with money from their trust funds. Come to find out that they're "influencers." 

I'm not mad or anything, maybe a little confused. People are going to make their way in the world however they can, and I'm totally fine with that. Can't help but feel like "working" for a living, at least in the traditional sense, almost seems like it's for suckers these days.


The middle class is shrinking, as wealth has been trickling up since the mid 70s. If you know some people who got rich through stocks or investments, statistically, you have seen a what us poor people would consider a unicorn.
 
Miss Stein
23 minutes ago  
I live in north Seattle, in a neighborhood pretty much ignored by the City, a few blocks off Aurora..  Lots of little post-WWII starter homes.  We don't even have sidewalks here.  Last year, the 'hood went to shiat when a greedy developer bought one of those homes on a corner lot.  Knocked down the house and cut down a beautiful heritage tree.  Slapped together three skinny houses all crammed together, one slightly larger than the other two, using the cheapest materials, per my professional carpenter neighbor.  The bathrooms are only the width of the tubs.  Also worked all during the pandemic shutdown, in direct violation of the governor's orders.  We filed complaints every day, but nothing happened.

The larger house didn't even make it to the market.  Sold for a million dollars to an Amazon manager with more money than brains.  It has a two-car garage in the back that requires two 90-degree angles to access.  The owner can't, so he just leaves his car in the driveway.  One of the other two houses just sold for $800k.  It's barely wider than the one-car garage it sits on.  Seattle has gone beyond plaid; it's full-on pulsing hypno-toad.
 
Rucker10
17 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Rucker10: Money is starting to mean something totally different these days. One of my apprentices (machinist,) just cashed in some kind of crypto currency and bought a $74,000 Maserati and the people that just bought a house out from under my partner and I did it with money from their trust funds. Come to find out that they're "influencers." 

I'm not mad or anything, maybe a little confused. People are going to make their way in the world however they can, and I'm totally fine with that. Can't help but feel like "working" for a living, at least in the traditional sense, almost seems like it's for suckers these days.

The middle class is shrinking, as wealth has been trickling up since the mid 70s. If you know some people who got rich through stocks or investments, statistically, you have seen a what us poor people would consider a unicorn.


After watching my TSP do nothing for the last 5 years I bought this. It was $75k and has made that back in under a year. I guess the difference is I'm doing this on a Sunday while one of my students is driving around a Maserati he got through almost random chance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
15 minutes ago  

MBooda: San Francisco apartment renters still have to deal with toilet closets.
[Fark user image 850x565]


Deal with? 
That's an ideal arrangement.
 
soze
12 minutes ago  
I pay $3157/mo for 883sqft with a patio at a yuppie habitat apartment building in Charlestown.  I'd buy the place if I could, as it's a block from the T and has two (TWO!) reserved garage spaces.

I have plenty of cash stashed away, a well-paying job, and a fantastic credit rating, but I literally do not have the patience for our insane real estate market.

Burn every AirBNB and VRBO to the ground, and tax the living shiat out of the remaining domiciles without full-time owner residency.
 
Left Leg
7 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: MBooda: San Francisco apartment renters still have to deal with toilet closets.
[Fark user image 850x565]

Deal with? 
That's an ideal arrangement.


It's called the throne room for a reason!
 
mchaboud
3 minutes ago  

Bowen: Can someone from SF chime in and let us know if it's expensive there?


"I'll explain with more when I'm done working my third job to afford rent for a place I never see."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.