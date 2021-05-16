 Skip to content
(Nerdist)   Walking along the beach must be very painful   (nerdist.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Ocean, Oceanography, Tracey Williams, programmer Tom Scott, Marine debris, Coast, pieces of plastic waste, coast of Cornwall  
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oblig.

cnet.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not painful at all if you make the right Lego sandals.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tom Scott -> Nerdist -> Fark.

Also:

Basically A Tom Scott Video
Youtube b-IEVMwBEfo
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oops, forgot to add:  A boat with a shipment of the Garfield phones sunk offshore and the phones have been washing up ever since.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Repeat from 7 years ago
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When you follow LEGO news, you see this same joke every day.

"Stepping on LEGO hurts, ha ha ha."

Every.
Farking.
Day.

Over
and
over
and
over.
 
