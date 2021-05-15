 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philadelphia Magazine)   If experiencing the bloom of a flower that looks like a misshapen penis and smells like rotting flesh is own your bucket list, get that checklist out   (phillymag.com) divider line
3
    More: Strange, Titan arum, Longwood Gardens' corpse flower, Flower, Temple University Ambler Campus Greenhouse, Rafflesia, Araceae, corpse flowers, Amorphophallus  
•       •       •

91 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2021 at 3:38 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sinus operations when I was a pre-teen took out my (external*) sense of smell. No interest in even trying - I can't smell a skunk.

*I can taste things I shouldn't be able to so the back channel (through the mouth) may have some functionality.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Titan Arum/good fun
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Already checked that block.

/pretty cool to see once.
//only once.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.