(BBC-US)   If you're a non-functional country, threatening to seize the powerships supplying you with electricity, after 18 months of nonpayment, is a pretty bold strategy   (bbc.com) divider line
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Republic of Texas when the US taxpayers stop funding it.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably time to get those barges out of there and back into Turkish waters: they aren't paying anytime soon, and the crew doesn't need to get caught in this
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe their kindly neighbors to the south could step in and help out.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EMBARGO!

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) - Master Blaster Scene (3/9) | Movieclips
Youtube kJ-UZ4DvYBg
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a state prosecutor threatened to seize the ships ... the company has also been threatened with a $25m fine

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they then seize gas fields to power the generators?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: a state prosecutor threatened to seize the ships ... the company has also been threatened with a $25m fine

[Fark user image 300x168]


I guess the plan is to fine their way out of debt.  It's an unusual strategy.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
what the fark is a powership
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: what the fark is a powership


It's like a relationship, only more powerful.
 
semiotix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

overzelus: Probably time to get those barges out of there and back into Turkish waters: they aren't paying anytime soon, and the crew doesn't need to get caught in this


I doubt that's really an option. That would just hasten the "corruption" investigation and seizure. (There may actually be corruption, but that's unrelated.)

Lebanon can't force the company to continue resupplying the ship with oil or LNG or whatever it generates electricity from, but they can seize it without breaking a sweat, and supply it themselves for wholesale prices.  That'd cause some static so it's not their best alternative either, but it's an option.

I'm guessing this is all just what friendly negotiation looks like at the level of giant energy concern/borderline failed state. "Gosh, sure would be a shame if something happened the pile of rubble you call a capital city." "Funny, I was just thinking the same thing about your fancy boat." "LOL, anyway, kidding aside, let's start the meeting..."
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: moothemagiccow: what the fark is a powership

It's like a relationship, only more powerful.


I got out of a powership once, it's rough, I recommend some therapy afterwards.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Welcome to the Republic of Texas when the US taxpayers stop funding it.


You got brain worms, son. If your first reaction to issues in the middle east is "Fark Texas" you need to reevaluate your life.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: what the fark is a powership


I can't tell if this is serious or not. The article couldn't possibly have dumbed it down any further.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
america??
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: moothemagiccow: what the fark is a powership

I can't tell if this is serious or not. The article couldn't possibly have dumbed it down any further.

[Fark user image image 425x308]


If you remember the legendary ability of farkers to offer up opinion based on not reading linked articles, then the question isn't much of a stretch.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

semiotix: overzelus: Probably time to get those barges out of there and back into Turkish waters: they aren't paying anytime soon, and the crew doesn't need to get caught in this

I doubt that's really an option. That would just hasten the "corruption" investigation and seizure. (There may actually be corruption, but that's unrelated.)

Lebanon can't force the company to continue resupplying the ship with oil or LNG or whatever it generates electricity from, but they can seize it without breaking a sweat, and supply it themselves for wholesale prices.  That'd cause some static so it's not their best alternative either, but it's an option.

I'm guessing this is all just what friendly negotiation looks like at the level of giant energy concern/borderline failed state. "Gosh, sure would be a shame if something happened the pile of rubble you call a capital city." "Funny, I was just thinking the same thing about your fancy boat." "LOL, anyway, kidding aside, let's start the meeting..."


Yeah looking deeper into this, those boats aren't going anywhere anytime soon. These aren't the emergency off-shore power ships I was expecting. How could these barges in anyway be more practical than an on-shore operation?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

overzelus: How could these barges in anyway be more practical than an on-shore operation?


The shore is in Lebanon.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Welcome to the Republic of Texas when the US taxpayers stop funding it.


There it is....the very Weeners even.

No matter what farked up stuff is happening anywhere on the planet....some part of, or the entire, US is worse.

Got it.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: what the fark is a powership


It's like a powerboat, but bigger.
 
Bungles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not outrageous for a government to seize the the means of power production if needs be.

Get involved with collapsing countries, you know the sort of risks that entails.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought the article was going to be about Gaza/Hamas.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pow-pow-powerships
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: what the fark is a powership


Grace Slick Robert Palmer supergroup
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

overzelus: Yeah looking deeper into this, those boats aren't going anywhere anytime soon. These aren't the emergency off-shore power ships I was expecting. How could these barges in anyway be more practical than an on-shore operation?


They are more practical when you don't have an onshore power system.  They can be moved.  They are meant as a temporary fix while the long term solution is dealt with.  Looks like someone forgot to do the long term part, though.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: moothemagiccow: what the fark is a powership

It's like a relationship, only more powerful.


Hey, if you're into TPE, I don't kink shame.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: moothemagiccow: what the fark is a powership

I can't tell if this is serious or not. The article couldn't possibly have dumbed it down any further.

[Fark user image 425x308]


Yeah, but what's a "ship"?
 
