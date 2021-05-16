 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 16 is 'Magnum Opus' as in: "Berkeley Breathed's Magnum Opus was not well received by fans, many of whom could not picture a penguin as a hard-boiled detective"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great work, subby.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baldrick's Magnificent Octopus
Youtube xXvhmnD2r1E
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or... What are you likely to get if you sleep with hookers and don't wear a Magnum Opus.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Isn't that two words?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Private dick?"
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: "Private dick?"
[i.pinimg.com image 236x275]


The Opus Magnum, on the other hand, was included as a supplement to Penguin Dreams and Stranger Things.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Great work, subby.


Yes, fantastic headline.
Well done.
 
Phocas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Slightly off subject, but can anyone recall the parody lyrics of the "Star Spangled Banner" that Bloom County ran on July 4th, sometime in the 1980's?

All I can recall is a reference to the neighbor's cat fight and the closing lines.

"In the land of the 4x4,
And the home of the mayonnaise."

Any help greatly appreciated!
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The crossover would've been epic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
