(Twitter)   Universities are winning lawsuits from students demanding refunds for remote learning. Fark: By arguing that the "campus experience" is worthless and the education is all that matters   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We learned college classes are a cover for football revenues. And the players are amateur and get paid under the table and not very farking much. And I agree college shouldn't cost more than a decent steak dinner. Use the quadrillions of dollars from football booster donations plus ticket and TV revenue from college sports to pay the bills. Cancel the crippling student loans and let's finally agree insider trading is a felony punishable by death.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: We learned college classes are a cover for football revenues. And the players are amateur and get paid under the table and not very farking much. And I agree college shouldn't cost more than a decent steak dinner. Use the quadrillions of dollars from football booster donations plus ticket and TV revenue from college sports to pay the bills. Cancel the crippling student loans and let's finally agree insider trading is a felony punishable by death.


And many universities are real estate holdings and endowment fund managers (that teach classes and have sports on the side). Harvard's endowment is $40 billion. (Why do they even charge tuition and room and board?)
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not paying for the learning or the "experience," you're paying for credits that count toward an accredited degree. If you want a refund then you don't get those credits.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You wouldn't know that from their brochures.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: We learned college classes are a cover for football revenues. And the players are amateur and get paid under the table and not very farking much. And I agree college shouldn't cost more than a decent steak dinner. Use the quadrillions of dollars from football booster donations plus ticket and TV revenue from college sports to pay the bills. Cancel the crippling student loans and let's finally agree insider trading is a felony punishable by death.


My local university got rid of their football program 2 years ago. Tuition went up. Now the powers that be want to turn it into CA's next polytechnic university. Oh and they haven't said a thing about students arguing for reduced tuition due to classes being held on Zoom.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

revrendjim: You're not paying for the learning or the "experience," you're paying for credits that count toward an accredited degree. If you want a refund then you don't get those credits.


You're paying for a huge social networking experience that creates career opportunities. Remote learning wont replace that.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ideally College is to teach you lessons, in reality it's become an overpriced additional requirement that for most is no longer worth it.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: My local university got rid of their football program 2 years ago. Tuition went up. Now the powers that be want to turn it into CA's next polytechnic university. Oh and they haven't said a thing about students arguing for reduced tuition due to classes being held on Zoom.


gotta pay for that bloated administration.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
edmo:

Also should be known as evidence.
 
Fissile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Residential schools are largely an anachronism from the days when the only option for communicating with someone at a distance was through the postal service.  With the exception of labs or exams, most learning can be done remotely now.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sitting at a computer for 6+ hrs a day is teh absolute suxx. Blech.

/i'll take a lecture room and the 'campus experience', whatever that really is, thanks
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It is insane that even after accounting for inflation college costs about 8 times what it did in the 80s. Where is all that money going? Obviously they need computers and equipment and buildings but that was true back then too.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe we should take it to the assistant dean of wokeness
 
dennysgod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should we be able to sue restaurants for charging the same amount for take-out because you didn't get the "restaurant experience"
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's easier to accept once you understand that everything in America is in service of the grift.

/yes, even that
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: It is insane that even after accounting for inflation college costs about 8 times what it did in the 80s. Where is all that money going? Obviously they need computers and equipment and buildings but that was true back then too.


Right? 100 hours at a community college costed me 20K. Is that reasonable? I seriously doubt it's paid for itself.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: It is insane that even after accounting for inflation college costs about 8 times what it did in the 80s. Where is all that money going? Obviously they need computers and equipment and buildings but that was true back then too.


I think they pay in a year what I paid for three 20 years ago. (Assuming I'm right about what i think the current price is, which I may be lowballing.)

Tuition is ridiculously out of control right now.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: psilocyberguy: We learned college classes are a cover for football revenues. And the players are amateur and get paid under the table and not very farking much. And I agree college shouldn't cost more than a decent steak dinner. Use the quadrillions of dollars from football booster donations plus ticket and TV revenue from college sports to pay the bills. Cancel the crippling student loans and let's finally agree insider trading is a felony punishable by death.

My local university got rid of their football program 2 years ago. Tuition went up. Now the powers that be want to turn it into CA's next polytechnic university. Oh and they haven't said a thing about students arguing for reduced tuition due to classes being held on Zoom.


HSU?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Theeng: Ideally College is to teach you lessons, in reality it's become an overpriced additional requirement that for most is no longer worth it.


In Atlanta, there is actaully a Social Justice movement to eliminate college requirements for any job that does not need them, including government jobs, because it has been noted that such requirements set up unnecessary roadblocks to folks from poorer backgrounds in getting out of generational poverty.

Unless a specific degree is needed, the requirement should not exist.

Of course that makes certain degrees even more worthless, but we shouldn't require a generic degree just because Becky wants to justify her Bachelors in Communications.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Man remote learning would have been awful in my college years. What is the point of paying all that money if you can't sleep through the lectures in person?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Boy education is going to go through some very major changes over the next decade. I don't know if it will be a net gain or loss.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

winedrinkingman: Theeng: Ideally College is to teach you lessons, in reality it's become an overpriced additional requirement that for most is no longer worth it.

In Atlanta, there is actaully a Social Justice movement to eliminate college requirements for any job that does not need them, including government jobs, because it has been noted that such requirements set up unnecessary roadblocks to folks from poorer backgrounds in getting out of generational poverty.

Unless a specific degree is needed, the requirement should not exist.

Of course that makes certain degrees even more worthless, but we shouldn't require a generic degree just because Becky wants to justify her Bachelors in Communications.


Military officers spring to mind in this, I got into the Navy as an officer with my Bachelors in Psychology.  One of my fellow OCS classmates became an officer in the Seabees with his Poetry degree.
 
