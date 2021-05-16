 Skip to content
 
(Chron)   Online hero reveals how to mute gas pump ads so we can all just return to the peace of huffing fumes maskless while preparing our hoarder inventory   (chron.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Hero"? "Reveals"?

The answer is "mash all the buttons, because one of them is Mute". I thought everybody did that.

DNRTFA.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know where this doesn't happen? New Jersey.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm blessed locally. The ones here all have a clearly marked mute button.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So far I've lucked out and rarely encounter those things.

Nice to know there's a mute option for the times I do though.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't always work. Looking Glaring at you, Speedway.

/Our corporate fleet cards get a gas discount at Speedway.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: You know where this doesn't happen? New Jersey.


Or Vancouver BC. We're skilled enough to pump our own gas but the pumps are too polite to blast video ads at us. At worst you might see a picture reminding you that you could go inside and buy a bag of ketchup chips.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He hit the mute button y'all.

He didn't figure out how to use his NES Gameboy to unlock car doors.

He hit the farking mute button.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, can we stop making news stories around they way people react on the internet.  See also, "Twitter went crazy..." Stories.
 
ar393
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

blastoh: He hit the mute button y'all.

He didn't figure out how to use his NES Gameboy to unlock car doors.

He hit the farking mute button.
[Fark user image image 425x296]

Also, can we stop making news stories around they way people react on the internet.  See also, "Twitter went crazy..." Stories.


Two threads down...woman finds spider in bathtub.....how will she survive
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Exluddite: You know where this doesn't happen? New Jersey.


I regret that I can only Smart this once.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Neither Shell, nor BP, nor Costco pull this BS, so I'd recommend not going to gas stations where they aurally assault you when purchasing their product.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It doesn't always work. Looking Glaring at you, Speedway.

/Our corporate fleet cards get a gas discount at Speedway.


Speedway mute = Help button.  Still a pain in the ass though because the sound comes back after 20-30 seconds and you'll have to re-mute two or three times before you're done.
 
ar393
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Neither Shell, nor BP, nor Costco pull this BS, so I'd recommend not going to gas stations where they aurally assault you when purchasing their product.


I'll deal with the annoyance to get ethonal free from Stewart's
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
some hero went around all the gas pumps in my area and wrote MUTE in permanent marker on the right button
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: "Hero"? "Reveals"?

The answer is "mash all the buttons, because one of them is Mute". I thought everybody did that.

DNRTFA.


That's more or less what happened, except that he far fingered it when pressing another button and hit 'mute' on accident.

Me? I just sit in my car and touch the pump and my car body to discharge any static. Haven't once encountered said static. I use my phone, too. I'm just a dangerous dude.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you keep a Sharpie in the car, you can label the mute button so others can find it. And a white paint pen works for a dark background, if needed. Or so I've heard.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've always just turned my back on them and focused on something else.

I wish I had known that there was a mute button and didn't have to wait for some guy to stumble upon it and then catch it on FARK.

For that matter, I'm glad I didn't miss it here.

It's the small things...
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Advertising is a pox on humanity.
People who think shoving this crap at you every chance they get, is okay, should be shot.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whatever executive thought this was a good idea, should be fired immediately.
It probably costs a lot of money to install these things.
There is no way they actually get people to buy anything.
If anything, it makes people not want to get gas there.
Which only hurts the station owner, and not the gas company, but still.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: If you keep a Sharpie in the car, you can label the mute button so others can find it. And a white paint pen works for a dark background, if needed. Or so I've heard.


You'll stop doing that when the auto stop in the pump fails and spills gasoline all over the place.

/ ask me how I know
// be wary of pumps in less than ideal condition.
 
krafty420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I live in Atlantic Canada, and I've never even heard of ads at gas pumps.  Hope it never catches on.
I have seen ads at urinals, however.  Sneaky bastards - you know I'm forced to look straight ahead for like 30 seconds anyways.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Advertising is a pox on humanity.
People who think shoving this crap at you every chance they get, is okay, should be shot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There must be some sweetheart deal with those types of pumps. They all popped up like dandelions 5 years ago in the areas I normally get gas (which is about 500 miles of family and friends) and they all disappeared about 2 years ago. And I'm not picky on gas, whichever station is closest.

Or it could be selective memory. I don't log those types of things as anymore important than what the highway billboard says.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The 'gas pump news' channel was insisting the other day that NASA was going to undertake the first one-way helicopter flight to Mars.

Not 'on' Mars.

'To' Mars.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Exluddite: You know where this doesn't happen? New Jersey.


Yeah, but then you have to be in New Jersey.

Doesnt happen in Oregon, either, by the way. And a big selling point of Oregon is that we're not New Jersey.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
5 different ads popped up while attempting to view that article.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How is it that Gilbarco makes all the gas pumps in America? Is there no other competitor?
 
ur14me
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BY accident.

/pet peeve
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks for the speaker, then jam an ice pick through it?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The real heros are the owners who disable these ads. Thanks Abe at Wyandotte Sunoco.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Fara Clark: Advertising is a pox on humanity.
People who think shoving this crap at you every chance they get, is okay, should be shot.

[Fark user image image 400x221]


They are calling it a "freeway"
Youtube kg4cudwjxbU
 
aperson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but I'm guessing you just hit the button labeled MUTE that they all have.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here's where the mute button is located, from the original reddit thread:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is the lifehack we all needed today? Fark it. I'm going back to bed.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But if I mute the audio how will I find out about great yoga cures for when my mind is overheating?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: How is it that Gilbarco makes all the gas pumps in America? Is there no other competitor?


The backstory on Gilbarco is fascinating.  In the Victorian Era, the Gilbert & Barker Company manufactured gasoline-fume lighting as an alternative to gaslights.  Around 1915 or so, when gas-lighting was on the way out, and automobiles were on the way in, Gilbert & Barker was the only company that already had an efficient gasoline distribution network in place because they's been doing it for 30 years.

One of their first engineers was Hiram Maxim.

The last Gilbert & Barker gasoline-fume lighting installation was shut-off in 1958.

Yes, I've spent way too much time studying this.
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Neither Shell, nor BP, nor Costco pull this BS, so I'd recommend not going to gas stations where they aurally assault you when purchasing their product.


The Shell near my house pulls this BS. They also charge $.10 more per gallon for credit card purchases which is even more BS.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait. There's ads on gas pumps now?

Christ.
 
mikey15
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We live in magical times
talking gas pumps,
tap and go credit cards
computers we carry in our pockets
Just a few things.

If a talking gas pump with a 2 minute add is a major annoyance you must have a blessed life with no other challenges.

Just my .02
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the password is password: Unobtanium: It doesn't always work. Looking Glaring at you, Speedway.

/Our corporate fleet cards get a gas discount at Speedway.

Speedway mute = Help button.  Still a pain in the ass though because the sound comes back after 20-30 seconds and you'll have to re-mute two or three times before you're done.


Ah. I figured the "Help" button would get the clerk on the intercom
 
