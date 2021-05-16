 Skip to content
 
"We're done with the Cape"
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one from Massachusetts is ever done with the Cape.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More Cape for the rest of us.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I once almost died in bed, so I'm done with beds!"

"Someone shot at me while I was wearing clothes, so I'm done wearing clothes!"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That is quite the caper.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They probably stuck an innocent man in prison and now he wants revenge.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I once ordered a steak medium rare, but it arrived medium well. I haven't touched food in two years over that incident and probably never will again.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like a case of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Police said the woman driving the car lost control while backing up, was blasted out of her farking mind on bellinis but draws a lot of water in this town,causing the crash

Fixed.
 
Burra
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Six seasons and a movie!
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe don't stay in cheap motels. According to them, in 2019, they had a drunk drinker crash into their new car.

Yarmouth is part of the White Florida, so drunken idiots crashing into hotels would be on point for the area.
Fark user imageView Full Size
, so I'm not suprised.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "I once almost died in bed, so I'm done with beds!"

"Someone shot at me while I was wearing clothes, so I'm done wearing clothes!"


Not quite the same thing.  They know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [i.imgur.com image 500x235]


Done in one.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "I once almost died in bed, so I'm done with beds!"

"Someone shot at me while I was wearing clothes, so I'm done wearing clothes!"


Yeah, I was gonna say "I'm done with rooms where someone can run off the road into to the room." The I looked at the place:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The I looked at the article. The woman driving the car *backed* through the wall at a speed high enough to do that. So, drunk, old, or pissed off that *her* room wasn't available. Or all three.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Madman drummers bummers: "I once almost died in bed, so I'm done with beds!"

"Someone shot at me while I was wearing clothes, so I'm done wearing clothes!"

Yeah, I was gonna say "I'm done with rooms where someone can run off the road into to the room." The I looked at the place:

[Fark user image image 425x379]

The I looked at the article. The woman driving the car *backed* through the wall at a speed high enough to do that. So, drunk, old, or pissed off that *her* room wasn't available. Or all three.


Woman had a hard time finding a farmers market to drive through at Cape Cod before the summer.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: Maybe don't stay in cheap motels. According to them, in 2019, they had a drunk drinker crash into their new car.



Those pesky motels crashing into new cars... Thats whats wrong with this country!
 
